National Museum in Davao to reopen to public on Jan 11

THE National Museum of the Philippines–Davao (NMP-Davao) will reopen to the public on Sunday, January 11, 2026, ending a three-month closure imposed after the powerful October 2025 earthquake raised safety concerns at the facility.

“This follows the successful completion of restoration works and the implementation of precautionary measures after the October 2025 earthquake,” NMP-Davao announced.

The reopening restores public access to one of the city’s most prominent cultural landmarks, easily recognized for its durian-inspired façade and its role in preserving and presenting Mindanao’s natural and cultural heritage.

NMP-Davao was temporarily closed after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the Davao Region. The tremor caused visible cracks on several wall surfaces as the structure absorbed seismic stress, prompting immediate inspections and the suspension of visitor entry as a safety precaution.

Subsequent assessments by the Davao City’s Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo) confirmed that the building’s structural integrity remained secure. Nevertheless, museum officials decided to proceed with restoration and preventive works to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and collections.

According to the museum, the restoration focused on strengthening structural elements, repairing affected surfaces, and verifying the stability of exhibition spaces. These efforts also ensured the “safety and proper condition of the artifacts, specimens, and other objects on display in the galleries.”

NMP-Davao reported that all collections remained safe and intact during the closure. A limited number of pieces, however, underwent minor conservation procedures in line with the museum’s standard preservation protocols. These measures were undertaken to prevent long-term deterioration and to maintain exhibition quality.

The three-month hiatus, museum officials said, reflects the institution’s commitment to disaster preparedness and heritage protection, prioritizing both public safety and the conservation of irreplaceable cultural materials.

With its reopening on January 11, NMP-Davao will resume its regular operating schedule from Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission will continue to be free of charge, in keeping with the National Museum of the Philippines’ mandate to make cultural education accessible to all Filipinos.

Located inside People’s Park along J. Palma Gil Street, the museum features permanent and rotating exhibitions on archaeology, ethnography, biodiversity, and local history. It has become a regular destination for students, educators, researchers, families, and tourists seeking to better understand Mindanao’s diverse heritage.

Museum officials said the reopening is expected to help revive foot traffic in People’s Park and strengthen the role of NMP-Davao as a learning hub in the city.

They also assured the public that safety remains a top priority, and that all necessary engineering, conservation, and precautionary measures have been completed prior to reopening.

The National Museum of the Philippines–Davao officially opened in December 2024, becoming the first National Museum branch in Mindanao. Since then, it has played a significant role in bringing national collections closer to communities in the southern Philippines while highlighting local narratives and histories.

Its temporary closure in 2025 marked the first major disruption to its operations since opening, making its return this January a milestone for both the institution and the cultural sector in Davao City.

With its doors set to open once more, NMP-Davao invites the public to rediscover its galleries and continue exploring the stories, science, and heritage that define Mindanao and the Filipino nation. DEF