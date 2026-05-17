Nationwide survey shows 31% of Filipino adults aware of PDIC

THREE in ten Filipino adults are aware of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) as the government institution safeguarding their bank deposits, according to the 2025 nationwide public awareness and reputation survey (NPARS) conducted by NielsenIQ Philippines, Inc. for the Corporation.

The findings provided insight that underscores both meaningful progress and a critical opportunity to do more in terms of public awareness and stakeholder engagement.

NPARS aims to measure public awareness on and stakeholder affinity to PDIC. For 2025, results showed that awareness on the PDIC has climbed to 31%, a significant improvement from 18% in 2024. The upward trend reflects the Corporation’s sustained efforts to educate the public on deposit insurance and its vital role in strengthening trust and stability in the financial system.

NPARS, which gathered insights from 1,500 respondents aged 18 and above across the Philippines, reveals a clear pattern: awareness is highest among individuals with banking experience, those in higher income brackets, and residents in the Visayas. At the same time, it highlights an urgent need to expand outreach, particularly among unbanked populations, lower-income groups, and communities in Mindanao, where awareness remains low.

Equally revealing are the channels through which people learn about the PDIC. Traditional media, especially television, emerged as the most influential source, followed by social media platforms like Facebook, and word-of-mouth. These insights provide a roadmap for the PDIC to improve its communication strategies and reach target audiences more effectively.

NPARS aligns with global best practices in deposit insurance operations, particularly the Core Principles for Effective Deposit Insurance Systems set by the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI). The public awareness principle emphasizes continuous monitoring and independent evaluation of awareness initiatives. By adhering to these principles, the PDIC demonstrates its commitment to best practices and measurable impact.

At its core, the Corporation remains steadfast in its mission of protecting depositors and promoting financial stability. The public can take confidence in knowing that their savings are secured up to the maximum deposit insurance coverage of ₱1 million per depositor, per bank. Deposit insurance is a government policy and financial safety net that protects depositors regardless of a bank’s condition.

Beyond protection, the PDIC continues to empower the public through information campaigns and educational initiatives, helping Filipinos make informed financial decisions and reinforcing the importance of saving within the banking system. PR