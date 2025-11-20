Nat’l calamity order extends price freeze in Davao Oriental

THE Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region (DTI-Davao) announced that the price freeze in Davao Oriental will be extended from December 12, 2025, until January 6, 2026.

DTI Provincial Director Joycelyn F. Bansalan said the price freeze was originally set to end on December 12, 2025, as it began on October 13, 2025, following the declaration of a state of calamity in the province. However, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s declaration placing the Philippines under a State of National Calamity resulted in the automatic extension of the price freeze.

“Constant gihapon atoang monitoring for our prices and please be assured na kung naay mag-violate, automatic naga-show cause order me (We are continuously monitoring our prices, and please be assured that if anyone violates the price freeze, we will automatically issue a show-cause order),” she said during the Davao Oriental Integrated Media Press Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2025, at Kanato Ini Hall, Tourism Complex.

Bansalan added that from October 12 to November 14, they issued 14 show-cause orders for violations of the price freeze—five in Mati City, four in Lupon, two in Caraga, and one in Boston.

She explained that the declaration placing Davao Oriental under a state of calamity served as the basis for issuing the price freeze advisory, noting that the DTI already had knowledge of prevailing prices in the municipalities through their monthly monitoring.

She emphasized that DTI’s mandates cover only two areas: business development and promotion, and consumer protection.

Impact on the business sector

Bansalan said that based on the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) conducted in the province, 145 establishments were affected. Of these, 57 sustained partial damage, 139 remain operational, and six are currently non-operational.

She also reported that the value of damaged stocks in the province has reached ₱2,929,764.

“Mao na siya karun atoang gina-assess kung unsang klaseng intervention ang ihatag namo sa DTI (That is what we are currently assessing—what kind of intervention the DTI should provide),” she said.

Bansalan said that through the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa program, DTI will conduct profiling and needs assessments, distribute livelihood kits, and offer entrepreneurship training to affected businesses.

Impact of the doublet earthquake in Davao Oriental

Francis Jason Bendulo, Assistant Department Head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), reported that 212,375 families were affected by the earthquakes. He said 1,318 houses were totally damaged, while 19,427 were partially damaged.

He added that 152 families remain displaced and are still staying in tent cities in Manay, Tarragona, and Caraga.

The number of casualties remains at four deaths and 289 injuries.

Bendulo also reported that following the earthquake, their office recorded cases of acute diarrhea in Manay from October 13 to November 2025. The PDRRMO has since conducted water sampling and implemented necessary interventions.

Moving forward, Bendulo said they will conduct a Regional Project Validation and Evaluation Team (PVET) assessment in coordination with the Office of Civil Defense–Davao Region (OCD-Davao); pursue on-site relocation for internally displaced individuals; procure water filtration machines; and provide additional support to barangay health workers. They will also establish a disaster data management system, conduct continuous monitoring of local government units, and offer additional training in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management. RGP