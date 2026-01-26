Nat’l deworming month kicks off

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Education, barangay officials, and parents and teachers, launched on Friday, January 23, 2026, the National Deworming Month at Barangay Balingaeng Elementary School in Tugbok District, Davao City.

Abegail B. Ondang, a mother of two who joined the activity, said that she supported the event because of the benefits it gives to her kids, especially from the potential adverse effects of parasitic worms on a child’s body.

“(This is important) para ma-healthy sila mawala ang bitok sa ilang lawas or para ma-prevent nga magkabitok. Na-prove na nako nga effective (So that they become healthy, the worms in their bodies are removed, or to prevent them from getting worms. I have proven that it is effective),” she said.

CHO Tropical Disease Prevention and Control Unit Focal Person Melodina Babante said that Davao City recorded less than one percent infection rate for Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis (STH) and they have chosen priority age groups to help prevent infection.

“Ang mga ages 5-19 years old ang priority sa kani nga activity. Although naa ta’y activity na deworming sa 1-4 years old pero community based siya,” she said, adding that the kick-off was held in elementary schools in observance of the deworming month. It is accompanied by the distribution of deworming medicines.

DOH Program Manager for STH Irenn C. Mantilla said that the program is not new, but they saw the need to launch it in schools so the children would recall the activity. The Deworming month is observed bi-annually, on January and July.

Babante said that they encouraged parents to cooperate to help prevent anemia and other diseases brought about by parasitic worms.

“Ang isa ka bata daghan bulate sa sulod sa tiyan, naay possibility magkaroon siya og anemia, stunting, dili gwapo ang tubo, mao ni factor, luya ang bata mao na ang signs and symptoms nga ang bata naay bulate sa ilang intestine, so dapat gyud ato silang ipurga twice a year (If a child has many worms inside the stomach, there is a possibility that the child can develop anemia and stunting. The [parasites] may be among contributing factors. Weakness of the body of a child is also among the signs and symptoms of parasites inside their intestine, so they need to be dewormed twice a year),” she said.

She added that the CHO continues to monitor and provide appropriate intervention in barangays found to have high cases of STH despite the bi-annual deworming program.

Parents, teachers, and the barangays are urged to support the deworming in schools.

“Gina motivate ang tanan nga ginikanan sa estudyante nga musuporta sa kani nga program sa DOH, ug walay parents consent wala pud mahimo ang school, amo gyud nga i-encourage ang ginikanan nga para sa kaayuhan sa ilahang mga anak to be smarter maiwasan ang anemia ug sakit nga ihatag aning bulate, dapat ipadeworm nila ang ilang anak twice a year (The parents are urged to support this program of the DOH. Without parental consent, the school cannot do anything, so we strongly encourage parents to do this for the welfare of their children—to help them become smarter and to prevent anemia and diseases caused by worms. Parents should have their children dewormed twice a year),” she said.

Apart from mass deworming the public is encouraged to regularly wash their hands, observe proper use of the toilet, reduce exposure to unwashed, undercooked, and uncovered food, and to wear slippers or shoes to avoid being infected by parasitic worms. CIO