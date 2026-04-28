Nat’l ID authentication services brought to Davao de Oro college

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), through its Central Office and Provincial Statistical Office of Davao de Oro, conducted a coordination meeting with Davao de Oro State College (DdOSC) to present the National ID Authentication Services (Nidas) on April 21, 2026, at the College’s Presidential Conference.

The activity aimed to introduce Nidas as a secure and reliable identity verification platform under the National ID System, designed to streamline authentication procedures, reduce the need for multiple forms of identification, and support faster and more efficient delivery of services across institutions.

The presentation was facilitated by PSA Central Office representatives Christian Comandante and Mark Lester Apostol, who joined virtually via Google Meet. They discussed the key features of Nidas, including its capability to provide real-time identity verification and its potential integration into existing institutional systems.

Supporting the activity onsite were PSA-Davao de Oro personnel Eva C. Tesoro, Mark Allen C. Cabunoc, Marjhon A. Mahinay, and Janmar L. Otbot, who facilitated the discussion and coordination with college officials.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Lilybeth M. Matunhay, President of Davao de Oro State College, together with Janice C. Hermosilla, Director of the Administrative Services Division, and Glenn R. Bolaño, Information Systems Analyst II.

During the discussion, DdOSC expressed strong interest in the implementation of Nidas to enhance its institutional processes and identity verification systems.

However, it was noted that one of the key requirements for Nidas integration is the presence of an online system. As the college currently operates on an offline system, integration is not yet feasible at this time. Nonetheless, both parties recognized that in the near future, the College may explore the possibility of integrating the National ID System once system requirements are met.

The PSA emphasized that the adoption of Nidas in academic institutions such as DdOSC can significantly enhance identity verification processes, improve operational efficiency, and support the government’s broader goal of digital transformation in public service delivery.

This initiative forms part of PSA’s continuing efforts to expand the utilization of the National ID System and strengthen partnerships with key institutions to ensure more accessible, secure, and seamless services for all Filipinos.