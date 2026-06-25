Nat’l Museum-Davao to reopen on July 2 after being declared ‘structurally sound’

THE National Museum of the Philippines-Davao (NMP-Davao) said that it would reopen its doors to the public on July 2, 2026, after its building was pronounced structurally sound for operations following the destructive magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

NMP-Davao said it is happy to announce that it will be open again to the public after the building has undergone a comprehensive safety assessment by the Office of the City Building Official (Ocbo).

“Your safety and peace of mind remain our absolute priority. We want to fully assure the public that the museum building remains entirely structurally sound, secure, and safe for all of our visitors, staff, and treasured collections,” NMP-Davao said on June 23, 2026.

NMP-Davao said the iconic durian building did not sustain structural damage. However, due to the earthquake, visible cracks appeared on the wall surfaces on different floors as a result of stress absorption.

The office said that visitors to the museum may see ongoing repair and maintenance work on the affected exhibits during their visit, but that these are part of the efforts to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors.

Earlier, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, and was felt in some parts of Mindanao. The earthquake was recorded offshore of Sarangani at 7:37 a.m. on June 8, 2026. Phivolcs then issued a tsunami warning following the quake.

This resulted in NMP-Davao temporarily closing its doors starting June 8, 2026, to make way for building inspections and assessments as part of its standard safety procedures.

NMP-Davao then asked for understanding since all reservations, such as group tours, scheduled museum visits, and visitor engagement activities, were cancelled, and the museum staff would coordinate with tour coordinators regarding schedule adjustments and cancellations.

To recall, the museum had a three-month closure after a strong doublet earthquake hit the Davao Region on Oct. 10, 2025. While the building sustained no structural damage, some artifacts fell and required repair. Inspectors also found cracks in the paintwork and hairline cracks in several areas.

Museum officials said they addressed these issues and ensured that the facility’s electrical and mechanical systems were in good condition before reopening.

NMP-Davao is open Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission. Visitors must present one valid ID upon entry. The museum prohibits bringing beverages, water containers, or tumblers inside to protect the artifacts.

The museum opened to the public on Dec. 1, 2024, becoming the fourth national museum in Mindanao and the largest in the region. It stands inside the People’s Park Compound along J. Palma Gil Street, Barangay 4A, Poblacion District, Davao City. RGP