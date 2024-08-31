Navigating challenges in the art world

IN A world teeming with artists, standing out is no small feat. From developing a personal style to finding a niche, these are just a few of the challenges creatives face in the art world.
For 23-year-old Dabawenyo John Marco Capantoc, navigating the creative world has been challenging as he’s still finding his footing.
Balancing his passion with his studies in his fourth year of AB Multimedia Arts at the University of Mindanao, John has a lot on his plate.
“Since I am still a student, I think I face the same struggles as my fellow working students. My work and program are aligned on an output basis, so there are times when workloads overlap. It’s incredibly stressful and pressuring with deadlines. But my mindset is always, ‘I want this, so I’ll stand firm for it,’ because I really love what I am doing and am committed to this industry,” he said.
Despite his busy schedule, John still finds time for photoshoots that have garnered significant attention on social media. One notable project is “Ang Baybay sa Sirawan,” collaborating with fellow creative Loy Portraits.
The shoot, which went viral online, was set on the beach of Sirawan. John handled both the photography and post-processing, marking his first experience with flash photography.
The shoot drew inspiration from the Japanese invasion of the Philippines and the movie Call Me by Your Name. Another influence was their desire to highlight Sirawan Beach and the fruit “santol,” a local treat they often enjoy there. The project’s success was also due to the creative direction of Loel Cabibil “Loy Portraits” Balangauan, production design by Kriza Star Pimentel, Harry Ebo Macaraeg, and Ramziah Sareol, with models Cedric Lunay and Pimentel.
Another project John is proud of is “Bakla-Bakla Paano Ka Ginawa,” a collaboration with Loy Portraits in celebration of Pride Month. This shoot featured the new Agdao Public Market and was styled by RE VERSA and Joebern Abarintos. The production team included Lea Regina Dulay and Anne Taping, with models Cyrus Decolas Espinosa, Cedrick Lunay, and Arquillian “Kian” Agustin.
Currently, John works full-time as a creative designer for a US-based account at a BPO company in Davao, where he strategizes content for growth marketing and creates ads. In addition to photography, he is also exploring graphic design and video editing.
Looking ahead, John envisions making significant contributions to the creative industry. He hopes to establish his name, collaborate with major brands, create impactful ads, and be part of meaningful projects.
For aspiring creatives in Davao City, John advises against rushing in pursuit of their dreams. Drawing from his experiences, he cautions that early struggles can lead to burnout.
Instead, he encourages budding creatives to continuously explore new styles and avoid doing things just for the sake of doing them. He also stresses the importance of listening to suggestions and seeking help from experienced seniors in the industry.
“Lastly, there is a big gap between expectation and reality in this industry. The outputs might seem easy to see, but behind the scenes, it’s a battle between determination and self-doubt, along with physical strain and lack of sleep. It’s not an easy industry, but it is very fulfilling. Just trust the process,” he said. RGP