Navigating challenges in the art world

IN A world teeming with artists, standing out is no small feat. From developing a personal style to finding a niche, these are just a few of the challenges creatives face in the art world.

For 23-year-old Dabawenyo John Marco Capantoc, navigating the creative world has been challenging as he’s still finding his footing.

Balancing his passion with his studies in his fourth year of AB Multimedia Arts at the University of Mindanao, John has a lot on his plate.

“Since I am still a student, I think I face the same struggles as my fellow working students. My work and program are aligned on an output basis, so there are times when workloads overlap. It’s incredibly stressful and pressuring with deadlines. But my mindset is always, ‘I want this, so I’ll stand firm for it,’ because I really love what I am doing and am committed to this industry,” he said.

Despite his busy schedule, John still finds time for photoshoots that have garnered significant attention on social media. One notable project is “Ang Baybay sa Sirawan,” collaborating with fellow creative Loy Portraits.

