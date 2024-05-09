NBA Playoffs 2024: Second-round predictions

As the NBA playoffs march forward, the intensity only amplifies.

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics enter the second-round clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a formidable roster led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While the Cavaliers boast the scoring prowess of their own in Donovan Mitchell and the defensive tenacity of Evan Mobley, the Celtics' depth and playoff experience give them the edge in this series. Expect the Celtics to control the tempo and exploit their versatility to clinch victory in six hard-fought games.

Prediction: Celtics in 6

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

The matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks is a battle of contrasting styles. The Knicks, known for their gritty defense and physicality, will aim to stifle the Pacers' offense led by Tyrese Haliburton. However, the Knicks' offensive firepower, spearheaded by Jalen Brunson, could be the difference-maker. The Knicks' ability to impose their will defensively while capitalizing on offensive opportunities will see them through to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Prediction: Knicks in 6

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder, led by their young core with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, face a daunting task against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks. While the Thunder have shown flashes of brilliance, Dončić's transcendent talent gives them the upper hand in this matchup. Although the Thunder may put up a fight, the Mavericks' depth and Dončić's brilliance will ultimately prove too much to handle.

Prediction: Mavericks in 6

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

The Timberwolves, buoyed by Anthony Edwards, will look to outgun the Nuggets' high-powered offense led by Nikola Jokić. While the Nuggets boast a formidable supporting cast, including Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Timberwolves' defensive intensity and offensive firepower will see them emerge victorious in six hard-fought games.

Prediction: Timberwolves in 6

While predictions serve as a guide, the beauty of playoff basketball lies in its unpredictability, where anything can happen on any night. Strap in, basketball fans, because the road to the NBA Finals is thrilling.