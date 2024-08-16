NBI-Davao chief denies claims of ‘scripted search warrants’

The clarification stemmed from Arlene Stone’s claims that the raid was planned to divert attention away from the government's inaction.

Stone, who was a former KOJC pastoral and missionary member, also alleged that NBI agents who supported the religious leader and his political associates were involved in a larger scheme to undermine KOJC leader Apollo Quiboloy’s human trafficking cases.

She also asserted that she frequently gave director Albao, who she believes has close ties to Quiboloy and former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD), envelopes stuffed with money when she was still employed at KOJC.

“Isa yan si Archie Albao sa mga tao na binigyan ko noon ng envelope full of money. Kaya nila ginawa yun para maunahan nila yung PNP [Philippine National Police]. Para to tell the public they are doing their job but very obvious naman sa video na para lang sila namamasyal doon,” Stone claimed, citing that the director had a history of taking bribes from the fugitive preacher.

(Archie Albao is one of the people I gave an envelope full of money to. That's why they did that so they could get ahead of the [Philippine National Police] and to tell the public they are doing their job, but it is very obvious in the video that they are just like taking a stroll there).

Following Stone’s allegations, which made rounds in mainstream media and led Second District Surigao del Norte Representative Robert Ace Barbers to seek an investigation into the matter. Albao clarified to SunStar Davao that the claims of Stone were all untrue.

“I have already been asked this in several interviews. It is not true!” the official said in an exclusive interview last August 14.

Albao, in another news report, reiterated that there was no way he would receive offers because he was not here during that time.

Barbers, the head of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, took note of the complaints leveled against Albao and his group for conducting the raid as though Quiboloy wasn't their primary goal.

“The accusations against director Albao are serious. It is important that we investigate this matter to uncover the truth. We do not want to jump to conclusions without hearing what director Albao has to say,” the lawmaker added.

NBI central agency director Jaime Santiago clarified that he still “trusts” Albao and that he will continue to look into and confirm the information as there is an increasing amount of pressure on him to enforce sanctions and hold a congressional hearing to look into the incident.

“We have already conducted, hindi pa formal, informal investigation. But I’m sorry to say na I still have the trust, pinagkakatiwalaan ko pa rin ang aking regional director doon, si Director Albao,” (We have already conducted, not yet formal, informal investigation. But I'm sorry to say that I still have the trust, I still trust my regional director there, Director Albao) Santiago maintained in a press conference last August 13.

As of press writing, SunStar Davao has yet to receive additional information regarding the incident since Albao is prohibited from releasing any statements as a Senate hearing will be conducted soon. DEF