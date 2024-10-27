NBI-Davao nabs 2 extortionists

TWO men were arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) in an entrapment operation in Panabo City for allegedly extorting a substantial sum from a Chinese businessman on October 24, 2024.

NBI-Davao agents confiscated a firearm, multiple rounds of ammunition, counterfeit NBI identification cards, official-looking uniforms, and various other paraphernalia from the suspects.

In an interview, the victim recounted that the threats began on October 16, when the suspects pressured him to pay an initial amount of P15,000, as a partial of the P50,000 demand linked to alleged drug accusations. He explained that the suspects threatened to accuse him of producing 'shabu' at his skim coat manufacturing facility should he fail to comply with their demands.

He filed a report on October 22, alleging that “unscrupulous” individuals were impersonating NBI agents. Under duress, he was forced to provide a significant amount of money to avoid deportation or detention at the NBI regional office.

The entrapment operation took place at New Visayas in Panabo City, where the complainant's manufacturing facility is located. The NBI-Davao said that the suspects have been operating allegedly across five provinces in the Davao Region, primarily targeting Chinese nationals involved in mining and manufacturing.

“Itong nahuli natin, they have been operating in the five provinces of the Davao Region. Ang tina-target nila ay mga Chinese nationals who are engaged in mining activities and manufacturing activities, whether these Chinese businessmen are in possession of the required documents to practice their business here in Davao, tinitira pa rin nila,” Leaño said.

(These individuals we apprehended have been operating across five provinces in the Davao Region. They specifically target Chinese nationals involved in mining and manufacturing activities. Whether these Chinese businessmen have the required documents to operate here in Davao or not, they still victimize them.)

Leaño revealed that the suspects' motive is to locate and identify Chinese businessmen to be victimized. They will approach, threaten, harass, and extort money from the businessmen. He said victims usually give in so that they can continue to stay in the Davao Region and not be arrested and deported to China.

The NBI-Davao believes that the arrested individuals are linked to a larger syndicate targeting various businessmen, including those from the Chinese, Korean, and Indian communities.

“We believe this is carried out by five or more individuals… and they are bringing the name of the NBI, so it’s a sad story,” Leaño added.

The suspects opted to remain silent when asked for their statements.

They will face inquest proceedings in Panabo City, with the NBI poised to file three charges: robbery extortion, illegal possession of firearms under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2012 (R.A. 10591), and usurpation of authority.

Leaño called on the public to report anyone claiming to be NBI agents or affiliated with the agency.

“Nanawagan kami sa publiko na (We are calling on the public that) if you have knowledge or information of any person or group of persons claiming to be agents or who have links or connections to this office, let us know, and your identity will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” he said. KBP