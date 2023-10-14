NBI-Davao: No timeline yet in concluding Nieva case

THE National Bureau of Investigation-Davao Region (NBI-Davao Region) said on Friday afternoon, October 13, 2023, that they have not yet set a timeline for concluding the investigation into Nieva's case, despite the involvement of two persons of interest as disclosed by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) shortly after the incident.

Arnold Rosales, the regional director of NBI-Davao Region, told SunStar Davao via a message, “On our end we have persons of interest also. We don't have any timeline to close the case but we will try to do everything to our end to give justice to the victim.”

He saiz Nieva's brother filed a case with their agency on Monday, October 9, which is a crucial step to expedite the investigative process. Additionally, a joint meeting between NBI and DCPO has been arranged.

“Last monday lang nag file nag kaso ang kapatid sa amin. Ongoing investigation namin (Her brother filed the case with us last Monday. The investigation is still ongoing)," Rosales said.

Lilian del Ocampo, 57 years old, was brutally murdered, sustaining 44 stab wounds in her residence at Phase 1, Blk. 101 Lot 3, Deca Homes Talomo last September 28. It was discovered that her home had also been ransacked, with personal items such as her iPhone 12 and unspecified jewelry missing.

According to initial findings by authorities, Nieva was killed approximately three hours after finishing her dinner. Investigators suspect that the perpetrators were likely acquainted with the victim, as there was no sign of forced entry during the incident.

“Gisiguro gyud sa pagpatay sa suspek ang biktima kay for sure kaila ang biktima sa iyaha (The suspect assured to kill the victim because, for sure, the victim knew the suspect)," Rosales said.

On October 3, Nieva was laid to rest at Davao Memorial Park, and on the same day, an indignation and prayer rally was held outside her residence. Nieva had previously served as the secretary of former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William "Butch" Ramirez. DEF