NBI mulls summoning Sen. Bato’s wife

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is considering summoning the wife of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa as authorities ramp up efforts to locate the lawmaker, who remains in hiding following the issuance of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

NBI Director Melvin Matibag confirmed recently that investigators are studying the possibility of issuing a subpoena to Nancy dela Rosa and other individuals believed to have knowledge of the senator’s whereabouts.

“We are contemplating issuing a subpoena sa kanya,” Matibag told national media reporters, referring to the senator’s wife.

The planned move comes as government agencies continue their search for Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

Authorities are seeking to identify individuals who may have communicated with or assisted the senator after he slipped away from Senate protective custody earlier this month.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has likewise signaled a tougher approach in pursuing the lawmaker.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla disclosed that the government is considering offering a reward for information that could lead to Dela Rosa’s arrest.

“We are considering that,” Remulla said when asked about the possibility of a bounty. “We will see what needs to be done.”

No amount has been announced, however.

The search for Dela Rosa intensified after he disappeared from the Senate complex in the early hours of May 14. According to investigators, the senator had briefly appeared within Senate premises before leaving at around 2:30 a.m. Police and NBI personnel have since reviewed security footage, witness accounts, and communication records to reconstruct the events leading to his departure.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the findings of the investigation have already been forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ), which will determine possible liabilities of individuals who may have helped the senator evade arrest.

“The records of investigation have already been forwarded to the Department of Justice. They are the prosecutors; we produce the evidence,” Nartatez said.

Authorities have also expanded the investigation to include personalities who may have provided assistance to Dela Rosa before and after his disappearance. Reports indicate that several individuals, including lawmakers and other associates, could be questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

The case stems from an arrest warrant issued by the ICC in connection with allegations of crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign. The warrant, which was reportedly issued under seal in November 2025 and unsealed in May 2026, identifies Dela Rosa as one of the key figures being investigated over thousands of deaths recorded during anti-drug operations.

Dela Rosa served as chief of the Philippine National Police from July 2016 to April 2018, a period considered the height of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Prior to leading the national police force, he was also the police chief of Davao City and was regarded as one of Duterte’s closest allies in implementing law enforcement strategies.

The ICC has maintained that there are reasonable grounds to investigate Dela Rosa over alleged extrajudicial killings committed during anti-drug operations. Human rights organizations have long argued that the campaign resulted in widespread abuses and thousands of deaths, many of which remain unresolved. Philippine authorities, however, have repeatedly maintained that police operations were conducted within the bounds of the law and that officers involved were held accountable when violations occurred.

Earlier last week, Nancy dela Rosa urged government officials and members of the judiciary not to facilitate the arrest and eventual transfer of her husband to The Hague, where the ICC is headquartered.

Her emotional appeal came as authorities reportedly searched locations linked to the senator, including his ancestral residence in Mindanao and other possible safe houses.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) also reported that the law enforcement agencies have moved to revoke or suspend the firearms licenses and permits of the senator as part of efforts to restrict his movements while the search continues. DEF