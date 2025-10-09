NBI raids Davao spa over child prostitution

AGENTS of the National Bureau of Investigation–Southern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) raided a massage spa in the city on Tuesday night, October 7, for allegedly being used as a front for prostitution involving minors.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the suspected operator, identified as “Madam Ram,” and the rescue of a 15-year-old girl reportedly forced into sexual exploitation.

NBI Regional Director Atty. Arcelito C. Albao said the entrapment was conducted following complaints from two relatives, identified as alias Miraflor and alias Elena, who reported that their daughter and granddaughter traveled from Davao Occidental to work at the spa but were later coerced into prostitution.

An undercover agent posed as a customer and was offered an illicit “extra service” worth ₱3,500. After confirming the deal, operatives immediately arrested the suspect.

Albao clarified that while initial reports said two minors were rescued, only one was found during the raid. The agency is still tracking down two other girls, aged 12 and 16, who were not at the spa when the operation took place.

“We suspect that they might be in another branch or involved in an escort service,” Albao added.

The rescued girl has been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for medical and psychosocial support.

The suspect remains in NBI custody and faces charges of qualified trafficking in persons and child abuse.

Albao said the agency will continue to intensify its crackdown on establishments exploiting minors. DEF