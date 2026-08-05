NBI seizes ₱6-M smuggled cigarettes in Sasa

THE National Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) seized 142 master cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes, with an estimated dutiable value of more than ₱6 million, during a buy-bust operation in a residential subdivision in Sasa, Davao City, on August 3, 2026.

Assistant Regional Director Gerald L. Intes said the operation stemmed from weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance following the agency's receipt of reports of smuggled cigarettes being distributed in the city.

“We received probe information – may nakuha tayong information about smuggled cigarettes. Matagal na kami nag-surveillance para ma-validate natin yung information na ’yan.” (We received intelligence information about smuggled cigarettes. We conducted surveillance for quite some time to validate the report.)

Intes said investigators initially believed the contraband was being stored in a warehouse or commercial establishment. However, validation later revealed that the cigarettes were actually being kept inside a residential property in Crystal Village, Sasa.

“Nung una, ang binigay na information sa amin is warehouse or establishment allegedly. Pero nung nag-validation kami, it turned out residential pala. Kaya lang nahirapan ang operatiba natin na pasukin kaagad kasi ang may access lang ay mga kakilala nila at regular clients (Initially, the information we received pointed to a warehouse or commercial establishment. But after validation, it turned out to be a residential property. Our operatives had difficulty gaining access because only acquaintances and regular clients were allowed inside),” Intes revealed.

The NBI then conducted a buy-bust operation at around 8 p.m. on August 3. An undercover operative posed as a buyer and completed the transaction using marked money. Once the payment was accepted, agents entered the residence and found the stockpile of cigarettes.

Authorities immediately turned the contraband over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for inventory and valuation.

The BOC later certified that the shipment had a dutiable value of ₱6,075,028, exclusive of duties and taxes.

Only one suspect was arrested during the operation.

According to Intes, authorities are still verifying the ownership of the house, which was reportedly being rented by individuals with addresses in Compostela, Davao de Oro.

Investigators are also tracing the source and intended distribution of the cigarettes, which may have reached public markets within Davao City.

“Kaya sabi ko, hanapin muna natin kung paano yung source talaga. Within the city muna tayo.” (That’s why I said we first need to determine the actual source. For now, we are focusing our investigation within the city.)

Intes added that smugglers continue to exploit coastal routes to bring contraband into Davao despite intensified law enforcement operations in neighboring provinces.

“Akala namin hindi na makakapasok sa Davao kasi palagi na silang natatrabaho. May pumuslit pa rin sa Davao, kaya minabuti naming unahin muna ang Davao (We thought smugglers could no longer get their goods into Davao because of our continuous operations. But some shipments still managed to slip through, which is why we decided to prioritize operations within Davao City),” Intes said.

The NBI declined to disclose the identities of other persons under investigation, citing ongoing intelligence operations.

The seized cigarettes will serve as evidence in the filing of appropriate charges for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, which penalizes the unlawful importation, possession, transport, sale, and concealment of smuggled goods.

Authorities said operations against the illegal cigarette trade will continue as part of efforts to dismantle smuggling networks operating in the region. ACA