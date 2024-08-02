NBI-Semro urges foreign nat’l to stop wearing NBI uniform

THE National Bureau of Investigation-Southern Mindanao Region Office (NBI-Semro) has advised the Lebanese national who recently went viral for wearing their uniform to stop disguising as one of their officers as it creates confusion among Dabawenyos.

The issue stemmed after the foreign national named Zouheir Ternanni trended on Facebook for wearing a complete uniform with NBI insignia during the 39th Kadayawan sa Davao Festival send-off ceremony at Davao City Police Office (DCPO) grounds on Tuesday afternoon, July 30, 2024.

NBI-Semro Regional Director Arcelito Albao confirmed that Ternanni is not connected with their agency and that he is only a “stakeholder” of DCPO during the police office’s events, particularly in outreach programs.

“Dili siya magsuot-suot uniform sa NBI especially diri sa Davao City kay wala siya gi-authorize diri even dili NBI-Davao iyang uniform. Sa amoa sa NBI-Davao wala namo na siya gi-authorize pagsuot ug uniform diri, although, nagatabang na siya sa food feeding sa mga streetchildren ug community service sa government dati,” he said, clarifying that the uniform was a personal property of Ternanni.

(He is not allowed to wear an NBI uniform especially here in Davao City because he is not authorized here even if his uniform is not NBI-Davao and we have not authorized him to wear a uniform, although, he has been helping with feeding programs for street children and community services in the government before.)

Albao, however, said that the foreigner’s intention was just to help the upcoming month-long cultural celebration, at the same time, he condemned the foreigner’s action of using the NBI’s uniform.

To recall, SMNI News Channel posted a video on their official Facebook page showing Ternanni talking with DCPO newly appointed chief, Colonel Hansel Marantan.

The video gained mixed reactions among Dabawenyos as the news outlet reported that an alleged American citizen was inside the DCPO during the send-off ceremony.

However, DCPO immediately clarified that Ternanni has been active in DCPO’s internal and external events for over five years.

As of press writing, SunStar Davao has yet to receive a reply from NBI-Semro on their planned actions concerning the issue, in relation to Article 179 or Illegal use of uniforms or insignia which may result in a penalty of arresto mayor.

“The penalty of prison mayor in its minimum period shall be imposed upon any person who shall publicly and improperly make use of insignia, uniforms or dress pertaining to an office not held by such person or to class or persons of which he is not a member,” the law read. DEF