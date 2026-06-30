NCCC announces closure of its Lupon branch

A DAVAO homegrown shopping and department store chain is set to close one of its long-standing branches in Davao Oriental, marking another change in its retail footprint as the company continues to reshape its operations.

NCCC Department Store announced that its Lupon branch in Lupon, Davao Oriental, will permanently cease operations effective July 1, 2026. The closure also covers the branch's NCCC Supermarket and Hardwaremaxx, according to an advisory posted on the company's official Facebook page.

In its announcement, the retailer thanked customers for their years of patronage but did not disclose the reason behind the closure.

"To all our valued customers, thank you for choosing NCCC Department Store Lupon and for allowing us to serve you through the years," the company said.

"Your loyalty and trust have been the foundation of our journey, and we are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served you."

The company also encouraged shoppers to continue visiting its other NCCC Department Store branches across Mindanao.

The Lupon branch has served residents of Davao Oriental for years, offering department store, grocery, and hardware services under one roof. The NCCC-Lupon branch was established and opened in August 2016. According to the company, it was its first branch in Eastern Mindanao, marking NCCC’s expansion outside its traditional Davao City base. Its closure leaves customers awaiting further information on the company's plans for the site and its employees.

The development comes as NCCC, one of Mindanao's most recognized homegrown retail brands, founded in Davao City, continues to evolve its business portfolio amid significant operational changes over the past several years.

The retailer has likewise undergone major changes to its property portfolio.

NCCC Mall Victoria Plaza closed its doors to the public on December 31, 2025. The oldest mall in the city was acquired by the NCCC Group of Companies in 2019. However, the property was later acquired by Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC). In 2025, Robinsons Land Corp. completed its acquisition of the iconic Victoria Plaza property in Davao City, ending NCCC's long association with one of the city's oldest shopping landmarks. Robinsons is set to take over the 9.6-hectare site in 2026, signaling a new chapter for the site. It plans to redevelop the site into a mixed-use commercial complex, closing another chapter in Davao City's retail history.

NCCC is one of the leading consumer goods retailers and wholesalers in Mindanao. It was founded in 1978 and has over 40 branches across the Davao Region and Puerto Princesa in Palawan. It also has 20 supermarket branches and 26 Choice Mart branches.

Despite the closure of its Lupon branch, NCCC has continued investing in new developments. The company began the phased reopening of NCCC Mall Ma-a on December 20, 2024, with the reopening of its supermarket, more than seven years after the devastating fire that razed the original mall in December 2017. Throughout 2025, NCCC gradually opened additional commercial spaces and welcomed new tenants on the mall's ground floor as part of its continuing redevelopment, reflecting the company's efforts to modernize its retail network while maintaining its presence in key markets across Davao.

As of press time, NCCC management has yet to release an official statement explaining the reason behind the closure of its Lupon branch. The company has also not announced whether affected employees will be reassigned or if there are plans for the vacated property.