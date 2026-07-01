NCCC clarifies Lupon branch building remains open for tenants amid restructuring

SEVERAL business units of Davao homegrown retail giant NCCC Group will cease operations over the next several weeks, but its buildings will continue to be open as business tenants remain to operate, as the company implements a strategic restructuring aimed at strengthening its retail network and adapting to changing market conditions.

In an official statement released on June 30, 2026, NCCC announced that selected supermarkets, pharmacies, department stores, and hardware outlets in Davao Region will permanently close between June 30 and July 31, as part of what it described as an ongoing realignment of its business operations.

The company said the move is intended to streamline its store portfolio, maximize operational efficiency, and concentrate investments on branches that offer stronger opportunities for growth and long-term sustainability.

"As part of NCCC's ongoing realignment, we are optimizing our store portfolio to better align with changing market conditions and customer needs,” the company said.

“This includes the planned closure of selected branches as we streamline our operations, strengthen our overall network, and focus our resources on locations that offer the greatest opportunities to serve our customers and support our long-term growth,” it added.

NCCC also stated that prioritizing key locations would allow the company to improve its products, facilities, and customer service while ensuring the long-term viability of its retail operations.

"By focusing our investments on key locations, we can further enhance our products, services, facilities, and overall customer experience while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our retail operations."

Despite the closure of several branches, the company emphasized that it remains committed to serving customers across Mindanao and Palawan through its remaining stores.

"Our commitment to serving various communities of Mindanao and Palawan remains unchanged. NCCC continues to operate its network of stores and remains focused on delivering quality products and our signature Service from the Heart."

The affected branches include HB1 Pharmacy in Lupon in Davao Oriental, Kapalong in Davao del Norte, Bolton, and Catalunan Grande in Davao City; NCCC Department Store Lupon; NCCC Hardwaremaxx Lupon; NCCC Supermarkets in Lupon, and in Bolton and Malvar in Davao City; and Choice Mart branches in Kapalong and Catalunan Grande. Their last days of operation are scheduled between June 30 and July 31.

Following the announcement, NCCC also clarified concerns circulating online that its commercial buildings would be shutting down entirely.

"To clarify, ang Business Units ra namo ang [mag] close, ang building is open since naa pa mi tenants,” the company told SunStar for this article.

The clarification means that while NCCC-operated retail businesses in the affected locations will stop operating, the buildings themselves will remain open, with tenants and other establishments continuing their operations. DEF