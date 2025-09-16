NCCC Mall Ma-a set for grand comeback

EIGHT years after a fire gutted NCCC Mall Ma-a, the landmark is set to welcome Dabawenyos back, reviving a place many have long considered home.

The December 2017 blaze left a void in the city, but it also fueled NCCC’s resolve to rebuild. The first step came on December 20, 2024, when the company reopened its supermarket — an event President and COO Lafayette Lim called the symbolic “soaring again” of a brand that has stood with Davao for over four decades.

Now, with a P4-billion redevelopment, NCCC is ready to unveil the mall’s full transformation. The ground floor—home to 60 to 80 tenants, including Jollibee, Dairy Queen, and Kenny Rogers—will open in October 2025, followed by the second floor in December. Once complete, the four-level complex will house over 200 shops alongside NCCC’s flagship businesses.

The new mall promises more than a bigger space. Designed by Asya Design and inspired by the Philippine Eagle, it spans 57,000 square meters and offers over 800 parking slots, multiple elevators, 15 escalators, and a walkalator. It will feature Play Planet, Mindanao’s largest indoor entertainment hub; The Nest, a viewing deck with skyline views; and The Nook, an Asian-themed food strip with alfresco dining. Community spaces, from a chapel to a dog park and gymnasium, show NCCC’s intent to make the mall part of everyday life.

The redevelopment also means jobs. The reopened supermarket has already created 300 positions, with full operations expected to employ more than 600.

NCCC is working with the city to ease traffic and improve access, ensuring the mall’s return benefits not only shoppers but the wider community.

For NCCC, the reopening is both comeback and commitment, a story of resilience and confidence in Davao’s future. More than just a shopping center, the new NCCC Mall Ma-a aims to be again a city landmark where commerce, leisure, and community meet. DEF