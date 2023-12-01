NCCC Mall Maa to reopen in 2024

DAVAO City's homegrown mall, NCCC Mall Maa, announced during its topping-off ceremony on November 29, 2023 that its opening date will be in December 2024.
In an interview with the media, Lafayette Lim, NCCC Group of Companies CEO, said they chose the date because it is the one closest to the anniversary of NCCC Supermarket and Department Store Main Magsaysay, the precursor of all other NCCC malls and stores.
"Our first supermarket and department store doon sa (there in) Magsaysay, the opening date was December 1, 1978 so as much as possible we want to keep our anniversary close to that date," Lafayette Lim said.
The state-of-the-art, approximately 60,000 square-meter floor area shopping mall will be inspired by the great Philippine Eagle and its habitat as a "testament of how the company has remained resilient."
Meanwhile, Sharlene Faye Lim, NCCC Malls President, said they are confident that the mall's developer, DMCI, can deliver the expectation.
"By phase kasi ang development e, phase one is the structural, phase two is yun na yung fit-out o paganda ng mga building," Sharlene Faye Lim.
Angelito B. Ebora, Project Director of NCCC Mall Maa, said they are underway to complete the construction of the structural phase.
"We are at 62 percent completion for the structural construction... so we are confident. Although we have all doubts, but the commitment of DMCI not only as a constructor but as a family friend," Ebora said.
The mall will house retailers, recreational facilities, a food court, and anchor brands. It will have four levels above surface and one level of parking basement. For customers' convenience, the mall will also be equipped with three lift lobbies, four passenger elevators, four service elevators, 15 escalators, and a walkalator.
There will also be a 100 percent power supply with a capacity of 12 hours on standby once there is power disruption in the area.
According to their press release, the mall will also have an expansive atrium that gives an ambiance of refreshing and relaxing green scenery.
Additionally, the mall will be equipped with recreational and entertainment facility claimed to be the biggest in Mindanao. Dubbed Play Planet, customers can enjoy its interactive and educational playground, play simulations, and arcade housed in the mall's more than 1,000-square meter space.
On the roof deck, which will be called The Nook, customers can experience an amazing view of Davao's skyline, or take a breather at the mall's softscape garden, food court, cafes, chapel and dog park. CEA With PR