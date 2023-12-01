NCCC Mall Maa to reopen in 2024

DAVAO City's homegrown mall, NCCC Mall Maa, announced during its topping-off ceremony on November 29, 2023 that its opening date will be in December 2024.

In an interview with the media, Lafayette Lim, NCCC Group of Companies CEO, said they chose the date because it is the one closest to the anniversary of NCCC Supermarket and Department Store Main Magsaysay, the precursor of all other NCCC malls and stores.

"Our first supermarket and department store doon sa (there in) Magsaysay, the opening date was December 1, 1978 so as much as possible we want to keep our anniversary close to that date," Lafayette Lim said.