NCCC Supermarket spreads ‘Barakah’ through Ramadan initiatives across Mindanao

EMBRACING the spirit of generosity and unity, NCCC Supermarket continues to strengthen its connection with Muslim communities across Mindanao through its 2026 Ramadan initiatives, marking its sixth consecutive year of meaningful outreach and service.
Anchored on the value of “Barakah,” or blessings, this year’s campaign highlights NCCC’s growing role not just as a retailer, but as a committed community partner that celebrates diversity and supports cultural traditions during the holy month of Ramadan.
In Tacurong City, NCCC distributed more than 200 grocery gift packs to local residents, while also extending support to Bangsamoro youth organizations. The initiative provided essential goods to families observing Ramadan, helping ease daily preparations for fasting and iftar.
The outreach expanded further in Davao City, where 500 grocery packs were distributed in partnership with IFTAR Drive Mindanao and the Iftar Kitchen. These collaborations ensured that hundreds of beneficiaries were able to gather and share meals during iftar, reinforcing the essence of togetherness and compassion central to Ramadan.
NCCC Supermarket continues to strengthen its connection with Muslim communities across Mindanao through its 2026 Ramadan initiatives, marking its sixth consecutive year of meaningful outreach and service.The initiative is made possible through NCCC’s partnerships with trusted brands such as Alaska, Lady’s Choice and Knorr. By contributing quality food products and kitchen essentials, these partners helped complete grocery packs that enabled families to prepare nutritious and traditional Ramadan dishes.
Beyond providing assistance, the initiative also highlights NCCC’s continued efforts to build stronger community ties, support local organizations, and promote inclusive celebrations that honor cultural and religious practices across Mindanao.
As part of its culminating activities, NCCC Supermarket will host an Eid celebration on March 21 2026 at Datu Loho Muslim Village in Ma-a, Davao City. The event will feature a cooking demonstration showcasing practical and nutritious meal ideas, alongside the distribution of an additional 100 grocery gift packs to residents.
Through its sustained Ramadan efforts, NCCC Supermarket strengthened its commitment to corporate social responsibility bridging communities and ensuring that the spirit of giving remains alive and accessible to all.
With initiatives like these, NCCC continues to go beyond, creating lasting impact of generosity and shared blessings across the region. PR