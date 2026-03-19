NCCC Supermarket spreads ‘Barakah’ through Ramadan initiatives across Mindanao

EMBRACING the spirit of generosity and unity, NCCC Supermarket continues to strengthen its connection with Muslim communities across Mindanao through its 2026 Ramadan initiatives, marking its sixth consecutive year of meaningful outreach and service.

Anchored on the value of “Barakah,” or blessings, this year’s campaign highlights NCCC’s growing role not just as a retailer, but as a committed community partner that celebrates diversity and supports cultural traditions during the holy month of Ramadan.

In Tacurong City, NCCC distributed more than 200 grocery gift packs to local residents, while also extending support to Bangsamoro youth organizations. The initiative provided essential goods to families observing Ramadan, helping ease daily preparations for fasting and iftar.

The outreach expanded further in Davao City, where 500 grocery packs were distributed in partnership with IFTAR Drive Mindanao and the Iftar Kitchen. These collaborations ensured that hundreds of beneficiaries were able to gather and share meals during iftar, reinforcing the essence of togetherness and compassion central to Ramadan.