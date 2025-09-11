NCCC’s story of resilience tied to city’s story of progress

AFTER social media posts claiming empty shelves at NCCC supermarkets went viral, sparking fears of a supply shortage, the homegrown retail chain quickly allayed public concerns, assuring customers that products remain sufficient and available across its stores.

The controversy began when several netizens shared their frustrations online.

One shopper said they had gone to the grocery only to find that “basic items like canned goods and toiletries were out of stock.” Another post alleged that similar shortages had been happening repeatedly, prompting speculations of a looming supply crisis.

The posts drew mixed reactions from the public, with some expressing worry while others defended the company’s track record in serving Dabawenyos for decades.

NCCC affirms commitment

To address the issue, NCCC Chief Executive Officer Lafayette A. Lim released a statement reaffirming the supermarket’s commitment to its customers.

“My fellow Dabawenyos, a recent post on lacking items at NCCC Supermarket has gained attention online. We acknowledge this concern. As a company that has proudly served Davao and Mindanao for more than 70 years, we want to assure the public that temporary supply challenges may occur from time to time, but these do not diminish our commitment to provide quality products and services to the community,” he said.

Lim explained that the company’s teams are already working to address the concerns raised.

“Our teams are actively addressing these matters to ensure that our stores continue to meet your daily needs,” Lim added.

The CEO also thanked loyal customers who continue to support the homegrown chain despite the controversy, saying local patronage directly sustains jobs and families in the region.

“We are grateful to those who expressed genuine concern and, more importantly, to those who continue to support NCCC and other local businesses. Every purchase you make from homegrown enterprises sustains jobs, families, and communities here in Davao and Mindanao,” he stated.

Lim further called on the public to support rather than discredit local enterprises.

“We also appeal to the public to stand with local enterprises. Let us choose to support rather than discredit, to build rather than divide. When we uplift one together,” Lim emphasized.

NCCC’s story

He closed his message by underscoring NCCC’s enduring place in the city’s story, stating, “The story of NCCC is deeply tied to the story of Davao – a story of resilience, progress, and unity. With your continued trust, we remain committed to serving you for many more decades to come.”

Founded in 1952 as a small textile store in Davao City, NCCC has grown into one of Mindanao’s most recognizable retail brands. Over the years, it expanded from a single store into a chain of supermarkets, department stores, hardware outlets, cinemas, and specialty shops. NCCC has then positioned itself as a community-centered retailer deeply tied to Dabawenyo values of resilience, family, and bayanihan.

Despite challenges, including the tragic fire that struck its mall in 2017, the company has consistently rebuilt and expanded, further cementing its role as both an economic driver and a symbol of local pride.

Today, NCCC employs thousands of workers, supports countless local suppliers, and continues to expand its footprint across Mindanao.