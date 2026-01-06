NCIP approves Blaan, Manobo ancestral domain titles in Davao Occidental

THE Blaan and Manobo Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs) of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, welcomed the official approval of their Certificate of Ancestral Domain Titles (CADTs) as historic win in ensuring protection and recognition of their ancestral domain for the generations to come.

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples Davao Occidental Provincial Office (NCIP-DavOcc) was proud to announce this monumental victory of the Blaan and Manobo ICCs after 14 years of going through the process, dedication, and perseverance.

NCIP-DavOcc provincial director, Atty. Leonor Oralde-Quintayo, said the CADT covering 25 barangays in the municipality of Jose Abad Santos, was first applied for on July 7, 2011, with delineation activities beginning in 2014.

The ancestral domain covers a total land area of 123,094 hectares with 62,143.1674 hectares ancestral land and 60,951.058 hectares ancestral waters, according to NCIP-DavOcc.

The IP communities are the following: Mangili, Buguis, Culaman, Caburan Small, Caburan Big, Marabatuan, Magulibas, Meybio, Carahayan, Tabayon, Cayaponga, Malalan, Tanuman, Kalbay, Butuan, Patulang, Quiapo, Sugal, San Isidro, Nuing, Butulan, Camalian, Bo. Bukid, Balangonan, and Kitayo.

“Dako among pasalamat tungod kay gipalig-on niini ang proteksyon sa among katungod sa among kabilin. Ug aduna kami mapasa nga pamana sa sumusunod nga henerasyon,” said Ubanen Paquito Tubon, municipal IP Mandatory Representative (IPMR) of Jose Abad Santos.

(We are very grateful because this strengthened the protection of our rights to our heritage. And we have something to pass on to the next generations.)

While waiting for the CADTs to be processed, Tubon expressed hope that the national government would accord them with farm-to-market road projects as an urgent need to provide them convenience in transporting their farm products to the market.

Oralde-Quintayo commended the Blaan and Manobo communities headed by municipal IP chieftain/CADT representative Fulong Juanito Salminang and IPMR Tubon.

She also thanked the NCIP 10th Commission en Banc, NCIP regional office, the Blaan and Manobo IP communities, Sangil IP communities, local government units of Davao Occidental and Jose Abad Santos, and other stakeholders, for their unwavering support throughout this long journey.

With the CADT, they gain not only security of tenure but also the ability to protect their cultural integrity, manage their natural resources, and strengthen their traditional governance systems, according to NCIP-Davao.

“The CADT stands as a powerful recognition of their identity and their inherent rights over their ancestral domain, empowering the communities to chart their own course toward development while preserving the sacred relationship between their people and the land,” said NCIP-Davao regional director, Atty. Geroncio Aguio.

Aside from the Blaan and Manobo ICCs of Jose Abad Santos, the Mandaya ICCs of the municipalities of Governor Generoso and Lupon in Davao Oriental also had their CADTs approved.

“Their perseverance, unity, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding their identity and homeland have led to this moment of triumph,” Aguio stated as he congratulated the ICCs for the significant achievement.

Meanwhile, Oralde-Quintayo said that they are expecting approval of three more CADTs of the Blaan ICC/IPs of Sarangani town, and the Sangil ICC/IPs of Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani. PIA DAVAO