NCMF calls out 'Brader' over 'baboy na halal' post

THE National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) has called out Dabawenyo content creator Crist Briand Oncad, popularly known as “Brader,” over his controversial “baboy na halal” remark online, which the agency said is offensive to the Muslim community.
In a statement on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, NCMF expressed “serious concern” over Briand’s post, describing it as a mockery of the Islamic concept of halal.
“Looking for baboy na halal,” the content creator wrote in a post that has since been taken down.
According to the NCMF, halal refers to food and other items permissible under Shari’ah law, which must be prepared, processed, stored, and transported in line with strict halal standards. These include being free from prohibited ingredients such as pork and alcohol, avoiding contamination, and adhering to rigorous hygiene and quality requirements.
The agency stressed that there is no such thing as “baboy na halal.”
“Under Islamic teachings, pork and all its derivatives are universally regarded as haram (forbidden). The said post is therefore misleading, offensive, and disrespectful to the religious beliefs and practices of Muslim Filipinos,” the NCMF said.
The Commission said it has issued a show cause order directing Briand to explain, within five days, why appropriate action should not be taken against him for posting such insensitive content.
While noting that freedom of speech is protected under the Constitution, the NCMF reminded the public that such freedom must be exercised with responsibility, cultural sensitivity, and respect for diverse faith traditions.
The agency added that it continues to promote mutual respect, interfaith harmony, and national unity, urging content creators and influencers to use their platforms to foster understanding instead of spreading misinformation or disrespect.
Briand has yet to issue a statement on the matter as of writing.
‘Be responsible’
Davao City First District Councilor Bonz Militar also weighed in, urging local content creators to exercise responsibility in their online posts.
He filed a resolution calling on social media creators in Davao City to use digital platforms responsibly to protect the welfare, safety, and dignity of Dabawenyos.
Militar reminded content creators that freedom of speech comes with responsibility and warned that city ordinances impose penalties for acts that disrespect residents, regardless of status or gender.
Though not directed at Briand specifically, his resolution comes amid increasing criticism of local content creators over offensive content and pranks.
Previous controversies
This is not the first time Briand has faced backlash for his actions.
He recently apologized to the local government of Koronadal after climbing the roundball structure at the city’s Heritage Park while filming a “money hunt challenge” for his followers. Briand claimed he did not know the area was restricted, adding that the structure should have been fenced off to prevent such incidents.
However, Koronadal Vice Mayor Erlinda “Bing” Pabi-Araquil rejected the excuse, saying the stairs were clearly intended for maintenance use only.
Briand has also been criticized for allegedly making racist remarks against an Indian individual in one of his videos.
“Sorry paminsan meron akong pagka-siguro bully siguro ako, hindi naman siguro masabi na hateful ako na person kasi happy man ako sa life ko,” he said in response to backlash.
The Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc. (DMSF) condemned the incident, stressing that bullying and disrespect toward its students will not be tolerated.
Lawyer Israelito Torreon also demanded a public apology from Briand after he created a video demonstrating how to urinate near a highway, specifically outside the premises of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC). Torreon warned of possible legal action.
In another controversy, actor Jake Ejercito criticized Briand for including his minor daughter, Ellie, in a video without consent. Ejercito said Ellie did not want to be filmed, let alone have the video posted.
“Clout-chasing should never come at the cost of someone’s privacy, especially a minor’s. Please report this reel,” Ejercito wrote on social media.
Briand also made headlines on August 16, 2024, when he was apprehended by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Davao Region and the National Bureau of Investigation–Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) at a bar in Maa, Davao City. Authorities alleged that the vapes he was selling contained marijuana oil, a claim denied by his family and friends. RGL