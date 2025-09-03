NCMF calls out 'Brader' over 'baboy na halal' post

THE National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) has called out Dabawenyo content creator Crist Briand Oncad, popularly known as “Brader,” over his controversial “baboy na halal” remark online, which the agency said is offensive to the Muslim community.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, NCMF expressed “serious concern” over Briand’s post, describing it as a mockery of the Islamic concept of halal.

“Looking for baboy na halal,” the content creator wrote in a post that has since been taken down.

According to the NCMF, halal refers to food and other items permissible under Shari’ah law, which must be prepared, processed, stored, and transported in line with strict halal standards. These include being free from prohibited ingredients such as pork and alcohol, avoiding contamination, and adhering to rigorous hygiene and quality requirements.

The agency stressed that there is no such thing as “baboy na halal.”

“Under Islamic teachings, pork and all its derivatives are universally regarded as haram (forbidden). The said post is therefore misleading, offensive, and disrespectful to the religious beliefs and practices of Muslim Filipinos,” the NCMF said.

The Commission said it has issued a show cause order directing Briand to explain, within five days, why appropriate action should not be taken against him for posting such insensitive content.

While noting that freedom of speech is protected under the Constitution, the NCMF reminded the public that such freedom must be exercised with responsibility, cultural sensitivity, and respect for diverse faith traditions.

The agency added that it continues to promote mutual respect, interfaith harmony, and national unity, urging content creators and influencers to use their platforms to foster understanding instead of spreading misinformation or disrespect.

Briand has yet to issue a statement on the matter as of writing.