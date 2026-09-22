NCMF signs regional pacts to boost Halal cleansing standards

THE National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) has forged strategic partnerships with Indonesian and Malaysian experts to institutionalize Islamic family financial management and professional Sertu (Halal cleansing) training in the Philippines.

NCMF Secretary Sabuddin N. Abdurahim inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kazai Innovative Ideas Solution, a Malaysian company, to cooperate on Sertu training programs and to establish relevant guidelines and standards in the Philippines.

Abdurahim and Kazai Founder and Director Nor Zaizalina Yahya signed the MOU during the culmination on Sunday of the two-day “Philippine Halal Industry Summit 2026” at the New World Makati Hotel on September 19–20, 2026.

The second MOU is with Indonesian firm PT Sakinah Inovasi Finansial Dan Teknologi, represented by its Founder and President Murniati Mukhlisin, for collaboration in educational, financial literacy, research, and capacity-building activities concerning Islamic family financial management.

“Let us strengthen four pillars: standards grounded in Shari’ah (Islamic law) and supported by science; our people through professional training and capacity building; our assurance systems through credible accreditation, certification, traceability, and monitoring; and our governance through strong cooperation among government, ulama, industry, academia, and international partners,” Secretary Abdurahim said.

“Halal development requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-industry approach. It goes beyond certification—it encompasses agriculture, production, processing, logistics, tourism, trade, investment, finance, research, and international market access,” he added.

NCMF Bureau of Muslim Economic Affairs Director Saleha Pangarungan Sacar stressed the three pillars of the Halal assurance system: Sertu cleansing; certification and accreditation; and Halal governance.

“A strong Halal industry begins with good governance—clear policies, credible standards, capable institutions, transparency, accountability, and clearly defined roles across the entire Halal ecosystem,” she said.

Legislative support for PH Halal industry

Congressman Ustadz Yusop T. Alano, the Vice-Chairperson of the House of Representatives (HOR) Committee on Muslim Affairs, called for a coordinated national Halal strategy.

“Halal does not begin and end on the plate… This year, the Philippines ranked fifth among non-OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) destinations in the Global Muslim Travel Index. Again, the opportunity is already before us. The question is no longer whether the Halal economy will grow. It will, for sure. The real question is whether the Philippines will merely watch that growth or position itself to lead, compete, and benefit from it,” Rep. Alano said.

“If we want a globally competitive Halal industry, we need not only more programs, but clearer roles, stronger coordination, and one coherent national direction,” he pointed out.

“The real question is who is best equipped to carry its responsibility within one coherent national Halal system. Shari’ah determines what Halal and Haram are. Science helps verify ingredients, processes, safety, traceability, and compliance. They are not competing authorities; they are complementary. Shari’ah provides the standard. Science provides the means to verify it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Dadah Kiram Ismula, a member of the HOR Committee on Muslim Affairs, said, “Kailangan natin suportahan ang budget ng NCMF. Hindi natin matutulungan ang ating mga magsasaka, negosyante at mga manggagawa sa Halal industry kung ang ahensyang gagabay sa kanila ay salat ang pondo.”

“Ang sapat na pondo para sa NCMF ay gagamitin para sa certification, pagsasanay ng mga manggagawa at tulong-puhunan,” she added.

Necessary amendments to RA 10817

Amenah F. Pangandaman, Chairperson and CEO of Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines, called for stronger Halal legislation, including adding appropriate penalties for businesses that falsely claim Halal compliance, noting that Republic Act (RA) No. 10817, known as the “Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Act of 2016,” does not currently provide specific penalties for such violations.

Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and Mindanao Concerns, Engr. Zamzamin L. Ampatuan, criticized the current Halal law, RA 10817, for being export-oriented, not domestic-oriented, and urged its amendment.

He also advocated that the NCMF sit as the Chairperson of the Halal Export Board created under RA 10817 instead of being a Vice-Chair of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“In all forums that I am attending, I am saying that NCMF is the one that should be leading.”

Halal is for everyone

DTI Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) Assistant Director Maria Cecilia Angela Labadan stressed that the challenge is now to translate the growing global Halal market into greater Philippine participation.

“The question is no longer whether the Halal market exists. The question is how the Philippines can capture a larger share of this growing global economy by diversifying exports, attracting investments, and participating more actively in global value chains,” she said.

NCMF Commissioner Atty. Hussin U. Amin underscored that Halal is not limited to Muslim consumers.

“Halal is not exclusive to Muslims—it is a mark of quality, safety, and ethics that can benefit all Filipinos,” he said. PR