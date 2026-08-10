NCSC-Davao releases ₱47.73-M cash gifts to nearly 5K seniors in Q2

THE National Commission of Senior Citizens Regional Office Davao Region (NCSC-Davao) distributed a total of ₱47.73 million in cash gifts to 4,593 milestone celebrants across Davao Region during the second quarter of 2026, the agency reported during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Sunday, August 10, at SM City Davao.

According to NCSC-Davao's Second Quarter Accomplishment Report, the cash gift distribution under the Expanded Centenarians Act (ECA), or Republic Act No. 11982, was conducted across the region from June 22 to July 10, 2026.

Of the 4,593 grantees, Davao City recorded the highest number with 1,689 beneficiaries, followed by Davao del Norte with 850, Davao de Oro with 639, Davao del Sur with 671, Davao Oriental with 553, and Davao Occidental with 191.

By milestone age, the distribution showed 2,566 grantees aged 80, 1,259 aged 85, 596 aged 90, 152 aged 95, and 20 centenarians aged 100.

Electronic Fund Transfer rollout

NCSC-Davao also presented updates on its shift to electronic fund transfer (EFT) as a disbursement option for ECA cash gifts, allowing milestone agers to receive their benefits through a bank account, e-wallet, or accredited remittance outlet instead of having to travel to distribution venues.

Under the EFT system, cash gifts are credited directly to the grantee's bank account or Electronic Money Institute (EMI) account. Accounts under the name of a relative, caregiver, or representative will not be honored.

Grantees without an existing account may open one through the Straight-Through Account Opening (STAO) on the Landbank Mobile Banking App or the Digital Onboarding System (DOBS) at any Landbank branch. Beneficiaries may also enroll their existing SSS, GSIS, or PVAO pension accounts, with all transaction, convenience, and other fees to be shouldered by the Commission.

NCSC-Davao said the updated ECA Application Form, which now includes bank or EMI account information, will be the only form accepted by NCSC, Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca), and Local Social Welfare and Development Office (LSWDO) starting July 27, 2026. Residents of Geographically Isolated and Remote Areas (Gida) without access to banks or digital services will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by NCSC-Davao.

Senior citizens who have already passed their milestone age but did not apply during their actual milestone birthday may still apply for the cash gift, provided that it fell on or after March 17, 2024, when the ECA law took effect.

The agency also outlined requirements for cases where a qualified grantee passes away after their milestone birthday, which include a new application form, proof of identity and age, a photocopy of the PSA/LCR death certificate, proof of relationship, the claimant's bank-verified deposit slip or GCash screenshot, a warranty and release from liability form, and an LGU/RCF certification of no relative, where applicable.

Proof of identity concerns

Filbert Bryan L. Sollesta, Project Development Officer V of the National Commission of Senior Citizens in Davao Region (NCSC-Davao) , said proof of identity remains the top challenge in processing EFT applications. He added that the agency is coordinating with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) for grantees needing to secure or reprint their National ID or birth certificate.

Accepted proof of identity documents include birth certificates, National ID, Osca ID, PhilHealth ID, and other government-issued identification, or a combination of these.

Sollesta explained the shift to EFT was meant to ease the burden on elderly beneficiaries.

"Nakita nato na murag inconvenient na para sa atoang mga cash gift grantee, at the same time murag lisod na sa ila mubyahe. In short, mao ni karon atoang gihimo, nag implement ta karon og Electronic Fund Transfer," he said.

(We saw that it was becoming inconvenient for our cash gift grantees, and at the same time, it was difficult for them to travel. In short, this is what we are doing now — we are implementing the Electronic Fund Transfer.)

In cases where a grantee loses all forms of identification, NCSC advises coordinating with agencies such as the PSA to secure a reprinted ID or birth certificate.

Sollesta said grantees who are unable to provide any bank account may simply indicate the reason on their application form, which will be reviewed by NCSC-Davao. Sollesta also clarified that the ECA benefit remains a cash gift and not a cash assistance program.

In 2025, NCSC-Davao distributed a total of P139 million in cash assistance to 13,247 senior citizens across the region, while the first quarter of 2026 saw 3,742 beneficiaries receive a combined P39.4 million under the same program.

Senior citizens and their families with concerns or inquiries about the ECA may contact NCSC through their email or through the agency’s official contact numbers, or coordinate with their local Osca. GRS