NCSC launches bank transfer for senior citizen aid in Davao

SENIOR citizens in the Davao Region may now directly receive their cash gifts through bank transfers under the Expanded Centenarian Act (ECA), the National Commission on Senior Citizens XI (NCSC-XI) announced Monday.

NCSC-XI Project Development Officer Filbert Bryan Solesta explained that the new system eliminates the need for physical distribution, streamlining the process for beneficiaries.

“Nagsugod na kini siya. Nagadawat na ta karon og enrollment from the senior citizens,” he said, noting that enrollment forms are available at the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA).

(This has already started. We are now accepting enrollments from senior citizens.)

Solesta clarified that the program only allows bank transfers and does not apply to e-wallets. While this option provides convenience, he emphasized that face-to-face distribution will continue, especially for beneficiaries in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), who do not have bank accounts.

“Magpadayon gyod ang cash gifts distribution activities across the region,” he said.

(The cash gift distribution activities will definitely continue across the region.)

During the first quarter of 2026, a total of 3,742 senior citizens benefited from the cash gift amounting to P39.4 million. Of the number, 971 were from Davao City, 505 from Davao Oriental, 176 from Davao Occidental, 674 from Davao del Sur, 811 from Davao del Norte, and 605 from Davao de Oro.

Solesta added that the target for the second quarter is to reach 5,000 senior citizens.

During cash gift distribution, NCSC usually partners with PhilHealth to enroll seniors in the YAKAP Program and PhilHealth Gamot, with 347 already enrolled. TESDA also offers hairdressing services, while the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) facilitates the release of National IDs.

Signed into law in early 2024, the Expanded Centenarian Act provides ₱P10,000 cash gifts to senior citizens aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, while those reaching 100 years old receive P100,000. PIA DAVAO