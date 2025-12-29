Nearly 100 cited in liquor ban raids in Davao City

NEARLY a hundred individuals were cited during a series of early morning raids targeting three bars that authorities said have been repeatedly violating Davao City’s liquor ban, highlighting the city government’s renewed push to enforce local ordinances and curb late-night alcohol-related activities.

The Vices Regulation Unit (VRU) issued citation tickets to 74 individuals during coordinated operations conducted early Sunday morning, December 28, along Cabaguio Avenue and Monteverde Street. The establishments were placed under surveillance following numerous complaints and previous monitoring reports showing continued noncompliance with the city’s Liquor Code.

The operation was led by VRU team leader Jay Francia, who said in a media interview that the bars involved were known for persistently operating beyond allowable hours. The first inspection, conducted at around 2 a.m. at a bar along Cabaguio Avenue, encountered initial resistance when management refused to open the premises. Although the establishment appeared closed, with its glass entrance covered, VRU enforcers observed patrons still drinking inside.

The team temporarily proceeded to a neighboring bar, where violations were immediately confirmed. Eighteen individuals, including a representative of the establishment, were issued citation tickets for allowing the consumption of alcoholic beverages during prohibited hours.

VRU enforcers later returned to the first bar and employed a decoy tactic to gain entry. After briefly leaving the area, they noticed customers exiting through a concealed side door.

Francia said enforcers entered the premises and found a large crowd still consuming alcohol. While some patrons managed to flee, 40 individuals were apprehended and issued citation tickets.

“That club is noted for constantly violating the liquor ban. We planned to make them think we had already left,” Francia said in the interview.

The operation extended beyond 3 a.m., concluding with a final inspection at around 4:30 a.m. at a bar along Monteverde Street, where 16 more individuals were cited.

Davao City enforces its liquor ban under Ordinance No. 004-13, Series of 2013, which prohibits the sale, serving, and consumption of alcoholic beverages from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. The ordinance applies to bars, restaurants, convenience stores, and other business establishments, as well as public places such as streets and open areas. The regulation is intended to maintain public order, reduce alcohol-related disturbances, and promote community safety.

Violators face fines and other penalties, while establishments risk being flagged during business permit renewal.

Francia said two of the establishments involved in the recent raids will be recommended for flagging during the renewal of their business permits. He added that they will be required to coordinate with the VRU to settle penalties and correct their records before any renewal can proceed.

City authorities said enforcement operations will continue, stressing that compliance with the liquor ban is mandatory and essential to maintaining peace and order in Davao City. DEF