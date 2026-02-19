Nearly 1,500 police to secure Ramadan

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has mobilized 1,434 police and security personnel to secure the observance of Ramadan, which began on Thursday, February 19, 2026, and will run until March 20.

Speaking at the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on February 18, DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon assured the public that the city’s police force is fully prepared to maintain peace and order throughout the holy month.

Tuazon said security measures are already in place, with daily police deployments assigned to 27 mosques across Davao City.

The 1,434 personnel will be stationed in key areas each day to ensure the safety of worshippers. She noted that this figure does not yet include additional support from other security and safety clusters that will augment police operations.

“We already have security deployment lined up for Ramadan. We have daily security coverage for the 27 mosques,” Tuazon said.

Beyond mosque security, authorities will also monitor other locations expected to draw large crowds, particularly during prayer times and community gatherings.

“Our goal is to have a smooth and peaceful celebration with low crime incidents. It may not be perfect that nothing will happen in every corner, but this shows the strength of our community and our peace and order programs,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdulrauf A. Guialani formally announced the start of Ramadan 1447 Hijri on February 18. He confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday, 29 Sha’ban 1447 H, corresponding to February 17, 2026.

As a result, the month of Sha’ban will complete 30 days, and fasting for Ramadan 1447 H commenced on February 19, 2026, In Shaa Allah.

The announcement followed official moon-sighting activities conducted by the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta' through authorized teams deployed in strategic areas across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and other parts of the country from the afternoon until sunset.

The DCPO said it will continue coordinating with other security forces and public safety groups to safeguard all Ramadan-related activities. Authorities are aiming to sustain a zero-incident record, noting that in recent years, the city has observed Ramadan without major security concerns. DEF