Nearly 250 Barangay 23-C fire victims get food and non-food aid

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) on Tuesday extended food and non-food items to nearly 250 victims of the September 8 fire incident in Barangay 23-C.

CSWDO District B head Gina Molon told Madayaw on Tuesday that their office provided kitchen kits and hygiene kits as follow-up assistance after the initial help given right after the fire.

Molon said that on the same day as the incident, the victims received modular tents, hot meals, psychological intervention, and medical assistance through the partnership of the CSWDO and concerned agencies.

Molon said that based on available data as of 9:40 am of September 9, 2025, 221 families and 21 individuals were affected by the fire.

Of the number, 91 are house owners, 68 are sharers, 62 are renters, and 21 are boarders.

Molon said that 11 social workers under the CSWDO are currently on standby in the temporary shelter at Barangay 23-C gym to revalidate and ensure that victims' information is correct for the financial assistance.

From time to time, the workers also check on the condition of the families in the modular tents and ensure the welfare of the children.

To cope with the stress of the disaster emergency, the CSWDO also established child friendly spaces where children could join organized activities such as play, socialization, and learning.

Molon said that their team continues to coordinate with the Barangay Council and partner agencies to ensure that the needs of the affected families are promptly addressed.

She said that those interested in donating goods may coordinate with the standby social workers in the area.

Molon also said for clothing donations, the donors must ensure that these are clean and decent and not overused.

On September 9, Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte visited the fire victims in their temporary shelter, consulted their situation, and listened to their concerns. His presence gave assurance that the city government is standing by the affected families in their time of urgent need. CIO