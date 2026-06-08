Nearly 2K jobs available at 2026 Kalayaan Job Fair

APPROXIMATELY 1,843 job vacancies are available for the 2026 Kalayaan Job Fair on June 12, an official from the Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) said.

Atty. Randolf Pensoy, regional director of Dole-Davao, said job vacancies were offered by 29 local employers and five international employers, with whom they coordinated through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“There’s also a job offer and jobs handed to those who are qualified for this position,” he said during the Kapihan sa PIA, on June 4, 2026, at NCC Mall Maa.

The top local vacancies are customer support staff in BPOs, accountants and accounting staff, cashiers, security workers, security guards, plant machine operators, delivery drivers, sales representatives, baggers, and heavy equipment operators.

Pensoy added that he hopes the number of Hired on the Spot (HOTS) applicants will increase in this year’s edition of the Kalayaan Job Fair.

Suzette Jane Antiveros, regional employment focal person of Dole-Davao, said that during the 2025 Kalayaan Job Fair, they recorded 14.32 percent, or 109 job applicants who were hired on the spot.

Antiveros attributed the increase in the number of HOTS applicants to the Career Development Support Program in partnership with the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) and the Local Government Unit (LGU).

This program helps graduating students apply for jobs and informs them of the documents needed for their job applications.

Opportunities for SHS graduates

Pensoy said that to provide more opportunities for SHS graduates, the department has allotted 66 positions from existing job vacancies for SHS graduates.

In terms of Senior High School (SHS) graduates' employability, the office recorded 337 job seekers, and 11 percent of them were hired on the spot.

Antiveros hopes that by June 12, the number of SHS graduates hired on the spot will increase.

The office encouraged those who are interested to pre-register and get themselves pre-validated from June 8 to 11 at the third floor of SM City Davao (Main Building).

They also encouraged applicants to bring the necessary documents, such as resumes, biodata, diplomas, transcripts of records, and other relevant documents for verification.

For those who cannot visit the venue on these dates, they may pre-register and be pre-validated through the job fair portal. RGP