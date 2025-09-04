Nearly 3-K rebels surrender to 10th ID

THE Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry “Agila” Division has recorded nearly 3,000 communist insurgents surrendering in Davao and neighboring regions since 2016, marking steady gains in Mindanao’s peace efforts.

From 2016 to the second quarter of 2025, 1,798 members of Communist Terrorist Groups (CTG) and 851 members of the Milisyang Bayan (MB) have laid down their arms. Major Ruben Gadut, chief of the 10ID Public Affairs Office, said in a recent Davao Peace and Security press briefing that the MB operates separately from the New People’s Army (NPA).

“The Milisiang Bayan is a separate entity from the regular NPA. They are organized by the local party committee to serve as a defense unit or a civilian armed unit that can be used by regular NPA members during military actions like ambushes,” he said.

Gadut noted that all surrenderees are eligible for the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), which provides financial aid, livelihood assistance, and firearm remuneration to help them reintegrate into society.

As of late 2023, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reported that 821 former NPA members and 298 MB members—about 1,119 individuals in total—have already benefited from the program. Of the 2,649 documented surrenderees in the division, only 246 are still awaiting processing due to validation delays.

Recent validations covered 189 former rebels in Quezon, Bukidnon, and 24 more in Asuncion, Davao del Norte. To date, 2,350 validated former rebels have received immediate assistance of ₱15,000 each, while 1,378 CTG combatants received ₱50,000 each in livelihood aid. Firearm remuneration has been approved for 439 individuals after strict ballistics and macro-etching verification to ensure surrendered weapons are not reused in crimes.

Authorities expect more surrenders, especially from inactive or “lie-low” members who, while no longer armed, may still aid insurgents by sharing intelligence. The 10ID continues outreach efforts to encourage them to avail of E-CLIP and amnesty programs.

The military also highlighted broader gains: by early 2025, only about 10 armed members of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC), the last remaining NPA faction in the area, remain active. Dismantling this group, the division said, would mark a historic milestone for Mindanao’s peace efforts.

Community engagement and sustained security operations have also curbed insurgent recruitment, extortion, and armed activity, boosting both troop morale and public confidence.

Gadut credited these gains to the “whole-of-nation” approach, which brings together the military, local government units, indigenous communities, and national agencies to secure lasting peace. This strategy, he said, creates both a “physical barrier” through troop presence and a “psychological barrier” by strengthening community resilience.

In June 2025, the 10ID deepened its partnership with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU). Presidential Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. pledged support for former rebels applying for amnesty and committed to linking them with education, livelihood, and other socioeconomic assistance.

Through sustained surrenders, livelihood support, and multi-agency collaboration, the 10ID said Davao and neighboring provinces are steadily advancing toward lasting peace. DEF