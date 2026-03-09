Nearly 3K teachers promoted in Davao

NABUNTURAN, Davao de Oro — A total of 2,649 teachers and school heads from across the Davao Region formally took their oath in their newly promoted positions under the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) System of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The oath-taking ceremony was led by Education Secretary Sonny Angara at the Nabunturan National Comprehensive High School Gym in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, with the participation of Schools Division Offices across Region XI.

The promotees include educators elevated from Teacher II to Teacher VII, Master Teacher I to Master Teacher V, and School Principal I to School Principal IV.

According to DepEd, the Expanded Career Progression System is a government initiative aimed at providing clearer, fair, and structured pathways for the professional advancement of teachers and school leaders.

In his message, Angara reiterated the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to prioritize and take care of the welfare of teachers, recognizing their crucial role in shaping the country’s youth.

He also expressed gratitude to teachers in the Davao Region for their dedication and continued partnership with the government in delivering quality education.

“Their dedication and commitment to teaching serve as a vital foundation in shaping young Filipinos and advancing the vision of a Bagong Pilipinas,” Angara said.

The mass promotion under the ECP system forms part of DepEd’s broader efforts to strengthen career progression opportunities for educators and acknowledge their vital contribution to the education sector. RGL