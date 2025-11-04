Nearly 400 kids get aid after DavOr quake 

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development–Davao Region (DSWD–Davao) has assisted 388 children affected by the strong earthquake that struck Manay, Davao Oriental, on October 10, 2025.

Rachel Guerrero, of DSWD’s Disaster Response and Management Division, said the children assisted included 157 from Davao de Oro and 231 from Davao Oriental. Of those from Davao Oriental, 42 were from Manay and 189 from Tarragona. The children are between five and 16 years old.

She said the agency prioritized children in evacuation centers to ensure continued psychosocial support, though child-friendly spaces remain open to all youth.

She added that at these evacuation centers, they conduct activities such as art sessions, storytelling, sports, and movie nights to help children cope while temporarily displaced.

For school-based children, Guerrero said the Department of Education (DepEd) provides psychosocial interventions. In the barangays, DSWD coordinates with local social services to reach children in remote communities.

Guerrero said the agency has partnered with several non-government organizations (NGOs) to expand psychosocial support and continues to work with local government units (LGUs) through Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices (MSWDOs).

Still, she acknowledged that not all children can be reached, so support from NGOs and academic institutions remains welcome.

State of children

Guerrero said monitoring reports from local social welfare offices show no cases requiring medical referral, such as severe emotional distress or hysteria. Most children have been actively participating in center activities.

During one art activity comparing their former homes with their current living situation, some children cried, she said.

“Normal maghilak but after that they go back sa ilahang activities (It’s normal for them to cry, but after that, they return to their activities),” she said during Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, November 3, 2025, at SM City Davao.

Guerrero said these activities help determine if children still have unmet needs, especially during early recovery.

She noted that the number of children seeking psychosocial support has decreased, with many back in school, while those still in evacuation centers continue working on learning modules.

Guerrero stressed that children who do not receive early psychosocial intervention after calamities may face lasting emotional and mental impacts. Many children, she said, experienced distress during the quake.

Earthquake impact

As of October 25, 2025, the earthquake has affected 364,904 families or 1,517,387 individuals across 706 barangays in Davao Region and Caraga.

A total of 174 families (692 individuals) remain in five evacuation centers, while 247 families (873 individuals) are temporarily staying with relatives or friends. In all, 421 families or 1,565 individuals remain displaced.

The quake damaged 33,021 houses in the Davao Region, including 1,627 totally damaged and 31,394 partially damaged. RGP