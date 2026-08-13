Nearly 4,000 anti-smoking, liquor code violations cited in H1 2026

THE City Government of Davao's Vices Regulation Unit (VRU), in coordination with the Davao City Police Office, issued 3,929 citation tickets for anti-smoking and liquor code violations from January to June 2026, VRU smoking cessation program focal person Jalyn Pareja said during a press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Tuesday.

Of the total, 3,037 were for anti-smoking violations and 892 were for liquor code violations, Pareja said. She noted that offenders increasingly congregate in hidden areas rather than on main roads or public markets — a shift she attributed to over two decades of public awareness under Davao's Anti-Smoking Ordinance, first implemented in 2002.

Pareja said most violators remain Davao City residents, though foreign nationals and out-of-towners are also among those apprehended. She stressed that the city's ordinances apply without exemption regardless of nationality. "Wala tay exemption (We have no exemption)," she said, noting that some non-resident violators have tried to argue they were unaware of the city's rules.

Pareja emphasized that active enforcement is paired with public education to ensure Dabawenyos remain aware that smoking in public places is prohibited and conscious of the health risks associated with smoking.

Pareja said the city's Sobriety Ordinance has since been consolidated into the Liquor Code Ordinance, which bans drinking in public 24 hours a day, prohibits liquor sales from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., and bars serving or drinking inside establishments from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The VRU collected a combined ₱7,973,500 from citation tickets and designated smoking area applications between January and June, she said — ₱6,447,500 from anti-smoking citations, ₱1,178,300 from liquor code citations, ₱117,000 from sobriety violations, and ₱230,700 from designated smoking area applications.

Pareja said a 2024 ordinance already raised penalties for anti-smoking and liquor violations involving minors to as much as ₱5,000. She added that the VRU is also pushing for further amendments to both ordinances, including a proposal — previously raised by VRU head Jacy Jay Francia — to stop allowing repeat violator establishments to simply pay penalties and instead face cases in court.

She added that requests from bar owners to extend liquor hours during the upcoming Kadayawan festival will not be granted. "Firm gyud ta sa atong existing ordinance (We remain firm on our existing ordinance)," Pareja said. Establishments granted special permits during the festival must still comply with standard restrictions. "Dapat mag-sunod gihapon atong 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. na bawal mag-serve ug magpainom (They must still follow our rule that serving and drinking is prohibited from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m.)," she said. GRS