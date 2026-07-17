Nearly 40K PWDs in Davao City to get P1,500 annual subsidy

THE Davao City Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) said a total of 33,806 persons with disabilities (PWDs) are eligible to receive the P1,500 annual subsidy.

Atty. Redendo Martinez, head of the PDAO, said that of the 45,000 PWDs registered with the office as of July 2026, only 33,806 qualified for the annual subsidy, as they were included in the list of recipients before the October 31, 2025 cutoff.

Martinez advised those claiming the subsidy to bring their PDAO-issued PWD ID, a photocopy of the ID bearing three specimen signatures, and proof of residency, such as a voter's certification or a barangay certificate of residency.

He said the distribution of the subsidy would follow the same process as the annual financial assistance for senior citizens. He added that the list of beneficiaries and the distribution schedule would be posted on the official Facebook page of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

PWDs who are unable to personally claim their subsidy may authorize their parents or guardians to do so on their behalf, provided they present an authorization letter.

Martinez said PWDs who failed to make the cutoff would still be eligible to receive the subsidy next year and could have themselves included in the list of beneficiaries.

"Nagkaroon lang ta og initial pagsugod cutoff katong October 31 but sa atoang ordinansa March 31 ang cutoff but for initial subsidy so kinahanglan so dili sa ta makasubay sa ordinance but nevertheless we have to make a cutoff para sa preparation sa budget," he said during the ISpeak Media Forum on July 17, 2026, at the City Mayor's Office (CMO).

(We only had an initial cutoff starting on October 31. However, under our ordinance, the official cutoff is March 31. Since this is only for the initial subsidy, we won't be able to strictly follow the ordinance yet. Nevertheless, we need to set a cutoff date so we can prepare the budget.)

Martinez said the annual subsidy would provide significant assistance to PWDs by helping them purchase their basic needs. He added that the PWD community is pleased with the passage of the ordinance.

To recall, the 21st Davao City Council approved an ordinance granting P1,500 in annual financial assistance to qualified PWDs in the city. To qualify, a PWD must possess a valid PWD identification card issued by the PDAO, be a registered voter of Davao City, and comply with the other requirements provided under the ordinance. RGP