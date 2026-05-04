Nearly 4K senior citizens in Davao get cash gift in Q1

THE National Commission of Senior Citizens-Davao Region (NCSC-Davao) said that it has distributed a total of P39.4 million worth of cash gifts to senior citizens under the Expanded Centenarians Act (ECA) Cash Gift Distribution.

NCSC-Davao reported that it distributed the cash gift to a total of 3,742 qualified ECA grantees in the first quarter of the year. Of the 3,742 grantees, 971 were from Davao City, 505 from Davao Oriental, 176 from Davao Occidental, 674 from Davao del Sur, 811 from Davao del Norte, and 605 from Davao de Oro.

Of the grantees, 2,002 were 80 years old, 1,125 were 85 years old, 461 were 90 years old, 132 were 95 years old, and 22 were 100 years old.

Filbert Bryan Sollesta, project development officer of NCSC-Davao, said that they expect the number of beneficiaries to increase in the second quarter of 2026 since they are targeting 5,000 beneficiaries in the second quarter.

Sollesta also thanked the local government units, through the local welfare office and the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs Office (Osca), for endorsing the senior citizens in their areas to avail of the ECA.

To recall, NCSC-Davao distributed P139 million in cash assistance to 13,247 senior citizens in 2025 under the ECA Cash Gift Distribution. Of the beneficiaries, 3,624 came from Davao City; 2,802 from Davao del Norte; 2,243 from Davao de Oro; 1,994 from Davao Oriental; 1,754 from Davao del Sur; and 830 from Davao Occidental.

New method of distribution

NCSC-Davao is looking into adopting a digital way of distributing cash gifts to beneficiaries through the Direct Crediting System. This will serve as an alternative to the face-to-face distribution of cash gifts to senior citizens.

Sollesta said that under the traditional distribution, senior citizens would have to be present onsite to receive their cash gifts. Under this new proposal, senior citizens would be able to receive their cash gifts through online banking.

“Wherein atoang senior citizen ilaha nang i-enroll ilahang bank account para didtoa na nato i-credit sa ilahang bank account ang atoang cash gift (Where our senior citizens will be asked to enroll their bank accounts so that we can directly credit the cash gift to their bank accounts),” he said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, May 4, 2026, at SM City Davao.

NCSC-Davao said that to enroll in the system, senior citizens must submit their application form and a duly accomplished Bank Account Details Form to their local Osca.

The office said that once the cash gift is approved for payment, it will issue an order to the bank to transfer the money to the beneficiary’s account. A text message will then be sent to the beneficiary notifying them of the transfer.

What is Expanded Centenarians Act?

The Expanded Centenarians Act grants benefits to octogenarians, nonagenarians, and centenarians, amending Republic Act No. 10868, or the Centenarians Act of 2016. The amendment was signed in February 2024 and expands the coverage of the Centenarians Act of 2016.

Under the law, beneficiaries receive ₱100,000 upon turning 100, and ₱10,000 at ages 80, 85, 90, and 95.

Senior citizens who want to avail of the program may apply through their local Oscaor through the NCSC website. Some of the requirements include proof of age, such as a birth certificate or a national ID. RGP