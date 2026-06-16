Nearly 5K seniors to get cash incentives under Expanded Centenarian Act in Q2

A TOTAL of 4,611 senior citizens across Davao Region are set to receive P47.73 million in cash incentives during the second quarter of 2026 under Republic Act No. 11982, or the Expanded Centenarian Act, according to the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC)-Davao Region.

The figure represents a significant increase from the first quarter of the year, when 3,742 qualified beneficiaries received a combined P39.4 million in cash gifts.

Speaking during the Regional Nutrition Media Group meeting (NEA Aguila Onse) organized by the National Nutrition Council-Davao Region (NNC-Davao) on June 15, NCSC-Davao Region Project Development Officer V Filbert Bryan Sollesta attributed the increase to the agency's intensified information campaign and efforts to ensure that more eligible senior citizens are able to avail themselves of the benefits provided under the law.

“We are committed to ensuring that all eligible senior citizens in Davao Region receive the benefits provided under the Expanded Centenarian Act. The increase in beneficiaries this quarter reflects our continuing efforts to reach more seniors and recognize their valuable contributions to society,” Sollesta said.

The Expanded Centenarian Act, signed into law on February 26, 2024 and effective since March 17, 2024, broadened the government's cash gift program for senior citizens by extending benefits beyond centenarians.

Under the law, Filipinos who reach the milestone ages of 80, 85, 90, and 95 are entitled to a one-time cash gift of P10,000, while those who reach 100 years old receive P100,000. The measure was enacted to recognize the contributions of older Filipinos to nation-building and provide additional financial support as they advance in age.

For the second-quarter payout, Davao City will account for the largest number of beneficiaries with 1,682 senior citizens scheduled to receive their incentives from June 22 to 24. Davao del Norte follows with 855 beneficiaries whose payouts are set from June 29 to July 3, while Davao del Sur has 677 beneficiaries scheduled for distribution from June 22 to 26. In Davao de Oro, 642 senior citizens are expected to receive their cash gifts from June 29 to July 3, while Davao Oriental has 560 beneficiaries scheduled during the same period. Davao Occidental, meanwhile, has 195 beneficiaries set to receive their incentives from June 22 to 26.

The rise in beneficiaries in Davao Region mirrors the program's continued expansion nationwide. Data from the NCSC showed that more than 96,000 senior citizens across the country had received over P1 billion in cash gifts under the Expanded Centenarian Act as of August 2025.

In Davao Region, implementation of the law has accelerated since its rollout. NCSC records showed that approximately 13,247 senior citizens received a total of P139 million in benefits in 2025 alone, reflecting increased awareness and stronger coordination among local government units, the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), and the commission. Beneficiaries came from Davao City and the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental.

Local governments have likewise intensified efforts to bring the program closer to beneficiaries. In Davao City, regular payout activities have been conducted jointly by the city government, OSCA, and the NCSC to ensure qualified octogenarians and nonagenarians receive their incentives promptly.

Beyond cash assistance, senior citizens in the region continue to benefit from various government initiatives focused on healthcare, social welfare, livelihood, and active aging. Local officials have also explored employment opportunities for older persons as part of broader efforts to improve their quality of life and promote meaningful participation in their communities.

Meanwhile, the NCSC is pursuing reforms to make benefit distribution more efficient, including the pilot implementation of bank-transfer systems aimed at ensuring faster, safer, and more transparent delivery of cash gifts.

Officials encouraged senior citizens and their families to coordinate with their respective OSCA offices and local NCSC centers to verify their eligibility and facilitate the processing of applications under the Expanded Centenarian Act.

With the number of elderly beneficiaries steadily increasing, the commission expects the program to continue expanding in the coming years as more Filipinos reach the milestone ages recognized under the law. DEF