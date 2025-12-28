Nearly 700 octogenarians, nonagenarians, centenarians in Davao de Oro receive cash gifts

NABUNTURAN - In the implementation of the Expanded Centenarian Act of 2024 or Republic Act 11982, 682 senior citizens in Davao de Oro had a merrier Christmas 2025 as they received this month’s cash gifts from the national government.

In the new law — except centenarians who will receive P100,000 — Filipino senior citizens, who reach the milestone ages of 80, 85, 90, and 95, will receive P10,000 cash each.

Julius Duterte of the National Commission on Senior Citizens emphasized that with the new law, the national government recognizes the longevity and contribution of the senior citizens.

“This is one of the ways that the national government recognized and is grateful for the contributions of the octogenarian, nonagenarian, and centenarian in nation building,” Duterte said.

In Maco last December 16, 92 octogenarians and nonagenarians received their cash gifts. This has been their second cash gift, as the local government unit also gave them P5,000 in accordance with their local ordinance.

Maco Mayor Arthur Voltaire Rimando emphasized that they have been giving incentives to the octogenarians and nonagenarians since 2018 as a complement to the Centenarian Act of 2016.

Mayor Rimando said that, at first, they started with just P1,500 due to budget limitations, but later on increased it to P5,000.

Meanwhile, Rolando Bandigas expressed gratitude to the government as he will have additional funds for maintenance medicine for his prostate disease.

“Nagpasalamat kaayo ko kay usa ko sa nakadawat ug nanginahanglan man ta kay aduna man kita’y maintenance,” he said. (I am very thankful to be one of the recipients because I really need it for my maintenance.) PIA DAVAO