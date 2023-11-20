Neda, Jica ink pact for Metro Davao's dev’t master plan

In her message, Vice President Duterte expressed her profound gratitude to the government of Japan and Jica, noting that the development projects for Metropolitan Davao would not be realized without their assistance.

“I would like to thank the government of Japan for always holding the hand of Davao City throughout the years and now holding the hand of Davao Region,” she said.

“Over the years, Jica has been an invaluable development partner in the Davao Region, providing technical assistance and financial support for various projects,” she added.

Sustainable and balanced urban planning

The vice president believed the master plan formulated through the ROD would enable sustainable and more balanced urban planning and development in the region.

“The master plan covers various critical aspects, including developing agricultural and commercial industries, climate resilience, technological balance, and integrity. It will assist us in planning for educational growth and development, physical and technological connectivity, human and transportation mobility, and the enhancement of integrated health and social services,” she said.

Meanwhile, Neda Davao Regional Director Maria Lourdes Lim underscored the role of ROD as an agreement document in the formulation of the master plan for Metropolitan Davao.

She explained that outlined in the ROD are the administration of the project implementation, implementing agencies, planning period, endorsement of the project output, harmonizing with ongoing and/or under preparation plans and projects, tax assumption, promotion of public support, mutual consultation, Special Presidential Authority (SPA), environment and social consideration, and gender equality and women empowerment.

These components, according to Lim, will guide the formulation of a master plan for Metropolitan Davao by the TCP with the assistance of urban development experts from Japan and with general support from the government of Japan.