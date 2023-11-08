Neda kicks off regional implementation of NIASD

CLARK, Pampanga – The National Economic and Development Authority engaged innovation stakeholders from Luzon to raise awareness of and mainstream the regional implementation of the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) 2023-2032, as it kicks off its roadshow series last October 26, 2023.

The NIASD – which was officially launched last September 27, 2023 – seeks to enable innovation to be a driving force of social and economic transformation in line with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028. It provides a road map and strategies to improve innovation governance, deepen and accelerate innovation efforts, and integrate and foster public-private partnerships.

“Our thrust is to harmonize government efforts in advancing innovation in the country, formulate conducive policies for science, technology, and innovation, improve and establish innovation infrastructures, and implementing programs for Filipinos across the academe, scientific community, businesses, and MSME sectors,” NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon said.

During Luzon leg of the roadshows, Undersecretary Edillon, National Innovation Council members Monchito B. Ibrahim and Dr. Gisela P Concepcion, and invited guest innovators from the city government of Balanga, KloudTech, and GK Enchanted farms shared their experiences and insights on innovation and what needs to be done to enable innovators to drive inclusive social and economic transformation in the Philippines.

Event attendees from local and national government also participated in workshops where they discussed how the NIASD could be implemented at the regional level and how to communicate and mainstream the NIASD.

To strengthen the implementation of the NIASD, and to encourage the development of innovation ecosystems that suit the strengths and needs of each region, the NEDA Innovation staff has begun conducting NIASD roadshows for Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao with the goal of promoting the NIASD to regional innovation stakeholders in government. The Visayas and Mindanao leg is set to happen this November. NEDA