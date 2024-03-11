Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas 1 win away from punching tickets to Paris Olympics

Davao native Nesthy Petecio and Tacloban City-born Aira Villegas are just within one win from securing tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympics having defeated their respective rivals in the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifying Event in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

The 31-year-old Petecio, a Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medalist, welled up with tears of joy and relief upon being declared the winner by unanimous decision (5-0) against the taller and younger Dutch boxer, Maud van der Toorn, in their womens' 57-kilogram division quarterfinals encounter, which took place past 2 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, (Philippine time).

Despite facing an initial setback in the first round where her 18-year-old rival took a slight lead in points, Petecio drew on her extensive experience.

The Dabawenya boxer, 2019 Aiba women's world champion, exhibiting patience throughout the match, rebounded with a flurry of well-timed power punches, showcasing her speed, stamina, and nimble footwork in the last two rounds. The five judges unanimously scored the fight, 29-28, in her favor.