Nesthy Petecio courtesy visit to Davao del Sur governor is slated August 27

Two-time Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio returned to Davao City on Monday evening, August 26, 2024, ahead of her courtesy call to Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2024.

The 32-year-old Dabawenya shared that the courtesy visit at the Davao del Sur Provincial Capitol was rescheduled. t was originally planned after a series of homecoming events in Davao City on August 21, 2024, and in Sta. Cruz on August 22, 2024.

"Wala ko kabalo sa ilaha plano jud unsa ilaha buhaton, surprise na pud guro ko ana nila (I’m not sure what they have planned, it might be another surprise)," Petecio, who clinched a bronze medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics, told SunStar Davao via Messenger on Monday afternoon, August 26, 2024.

She expressed concern about leaving Davao International Airport due to the ongoing tensions at the nearby Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) central compound. Hundreds of police officers have barricaded the compound as they search for Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, who is wanted by authorities.

She said, "Ambot lang if makagawas dayon saairport, gubot baya kaayo didto kay gumikan sa nag rally (I’m not sure if I’ll be able to leave the airport right away, it’s very chaotic there because of the rally)."

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medalist also mentioned that her sister’s family was stranded at the airport on Sunday evening, August 25, 2024.

"Gabii stranded sila ate sa airport daw, dugay-dugay pud sila nakagawas (They were stuck at the airport for a long time before they could finally get out)," she said.

However, she was relieved to hear that the situation had somewhat eased by press time, with the KOJC members’ barricade that had blocked the road in front of the compound already dispersed.

Petecio said she looks forward to spending quality time with her family, relatives, and neighbors before returning to Manila on August 28, 2024. MLSA