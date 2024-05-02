Nesthy Petecio encourages brother after tournament loss in Kazakhstan

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Alcayde Petecio recently took to social media to encourage her younger brother, Norlan, following his split decision loss against Jandos Askhar of Mongolia in their men's welterweight bout in the ongoing ASBC Asian U22 and Youth Boxing Championships from Astana, Kazakhstan.

Petecio, who has also qualified for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, wrote: "God's plan is always better! Dili pa karon para sa imoha yha kay mas naa pa sya gina-prepare nga mas dako nga blessings (t's not your time yet because He is preparing even greater blessings for you)."

She expressed pride in her brother's growth as a boxer.

"Always proud si ate sa imoha! Happy kaayo ko makita ang dako nga improvement sa imoha dula. More exposure to come pa! Mutibay ka maayo! Love kaayo ka namo (I am always proud of you! I am very happy to see the great improvement in your game. More exposure to come! Stay strong! We love you so much)," Petecio added.

In response, Norlan simply thanked her, saying, "Salamat te Nesh (Thank you, sis Nesh)."

Petecio replied saying, "Abante lang ta pirmi (Let's always move forward)."

She and the rest of the national boxing team are back in the country after a series of training and competitions in Spain, Italy, and Colorado, USA.

Meanwhile, in the tournament, Filipinos Jay Brian Baricuatro, Aaron Jude Bado, Mark Ashley Fajardo, and Robert Jr. Malunoc advanced to the next round.

Baricuatro defeated Natthapong Thuamcahroen of Thailand in men's minimumweight (48kg) via split decision, while flyweight Bado claimed a unanimous decision win over Jang Woo Seup of South Korea, light welterweight Fajardo secured a referee-stopped contest (RSC) victory against Abdallah Almharat of Jordan, and minimumweight Malunoc eked out a unanimous decision triumph over Shaban Mahdi of Iran.

Unfortunately, like Norlan, fellow Filipino boxers John Paul Napoles, Jerecho Acaylar, and John Steven Demaisip were eliminated. MLSA