Nesthy Petecio leads honorees in All Women in Sports Awards

Tokyo Olympics boxing silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, who recently earned a coveted ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics via the First World Qualification Tournament held in Italy, leads an elite cast of female athletes set to be honored in the inaugural Women in Sports Awards on March 20 at the heritage-rich Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Dabawenya boxer joins major awardees recognized in the glittering event supported by Wrist POD, CEL Logistics and Milo are Women’s Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Jack Aminam, Asian 400-meter hurdles queen Robyn Brown, and women’s world 10-ball champion Chezka Centeno.

Over 50 major awardees, both individual and teams, in various disciplines, will be feted for the first time in the gala event jointly organized by the Philippine Commission for Women and the Philippine Sports Commission coinciding with the celebration of International Women’s Month.

“This is our way of paying homage to our national women athletes who did their flag and country proud in 2023. They are shining examples of what women’s empowerment is all about,” noted PSC Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo.

“They are our models of pushing the envelope of gender equality, which is a major thrust of the Philippine Commission for Women,” Coo, a former bowling great, added.

Also included in the distinguished roster are Philippine Southeast Games double gold medalist and golfer Bianca Pagdanganan, Olympic-bound gymnast Aleah Finnegan, top fencer Samantha Catantan, Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna, and premier figure skater Isabella Gamez.

Lawyer Cheyzer Mendoza, the most bemedalled female chess player in both the Cambodia Asean Para Games and 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games, and wheelchair dancer Edelyn de Asis, who won a pair of golds with partner Julius Jun Obero in the Para Dance World Championships will also be recognized.

“We will also award citations to other athletes who have made an impact in their respective sports,” the PSC official said.

The 1st Women in Sports Awards will be a fitting tribute to athletes and those who have contributed to their success like their coaches, nutritionists, and sports psychologists, according to Coo.

“The success of our national athletes requires a strong support group, including their coaches, nutritionists, and sports psychologists, so they can be at their best and excel in international play. We will recognize their efforts behind the scenes on this occasion,” she added. PSC PR