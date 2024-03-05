Nesthy Petecio powers through Round 2 in 1st World Olympic Boxing qualifiers

Filipino Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio maintained her hopes for Paris 2024 by smoothly advancing to the second round of the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024 in Busto Arsizio, Italy on March 4 (Philippine time).

She secured victory against Andela Brankovic of Serbia in a referee-stopped contest (RSC) within just 62 seconds of their women's 57-kilogram match at the Maria Piantanida Sports Palace, also known as the e-work Arena.

Petecio, eyeing her second Olympic appearance, is set to face Romania's Maria Claudia Nechita, who received a first-round bye.

The 31-year-old boxer, who began her amateur career in Davao City, along with other members of the national boxing team, underwent training in Spain before heading to Italy for the Olympic qualifying event.

Petecio recently clinched a gold medal in the Boxam Elite Tournament in La Nucia, Alicante, Spain. Despite the title win, she remains focused on improvement, stating in a recent Facebook Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, "I'll maintain my weight, but I still need to enhance my speed, power, and footwork. I have to improve in everything."

In another women's 57kg match, Xu Zichun of the People's Republic of China claimed a unanimous decision win (5-0) against Legnis Cala of Cuba.

Also advancing to the Round of 32 were Ana Marija Milisic of Switzerland and USA’s Alyssa Mendoza.

Meanwhile, Filipino flyweight Rogen Ladon also stayed alive in the tournament following a 4-1 win over Italy’s European Games bronze medalist Federico Serra in the men's 51kg clash.

Judges Wade Peterson of Canada, Said Moufassir of Morocco, Kim Jongjin of South Korea, and Cem Taylan Dunar of Netherlands favored Ladon while Serra received a nod from Paraguay's Emanuel Ferreira.

Unfortunately, Riza Pasuit of the Philippines faced a different outcome, suffering a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Krisandy Rios of Venezuela in their women's 60kg battle.

Eumir Felix Marcial, a bronze medalist in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is the first Filipino boxer to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics via the Hangzhou Asian Games, where he copped a silver medal.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap), and the Philippine Olympic Committee supported the national boxing team's training camp and participation in tournaments held in Italy and Spain. MLSA