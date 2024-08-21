Nesthy Petecio reunites with family, receives a warm Dabawenyo welcome

Despite a sleepless night due to a hectic endorsement shoot, Olympics boxing double medalist Nesthy Petecio arrived in Davao City on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2024, feeling fully recharged after reuniting with her family at Davao International Airport. It was a much-awaited reunion, as Petecio had been away for several months, training and preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she won a bronze medal in the women’s 57-kilogram category for the Philippines.

As Petecio emerged from the arrival area, her nieces and nephews eagerly ran to greet her. She shared a long embrace with her mother, Prescilla, before the family posed for souvenir photos with a welcome and congratulations banner they had brought along.