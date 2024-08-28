Nesthy Petecio thankful for DavSur recognition

PARIS 2024 Olympics bronze medalist Nesthy Petecio expressed her joy after receiving a warm welcome from the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

In a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, Petecio shared her excitement, saying, "Grabe kaayo ako kalipay, Ma'am, ilabina grabe ilahang pag hatag dungog sa akoang ginikanan (I am extremely happy, Ma'am, especially when they honored my parents)." She was referring to her father, Teodoro, who taught her the basics of boxing using rolled cloth as gloves and slippers as punching mitts, and to her mother, Prescilla.

The 32-year-old, a double Olympic medalist, mentioned that Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas and her husband Marc, a former governor and now the Special Assistant to the Provincial Governor (SAPG), led the homecoming celebration.

"Maka-happy lang kay ilaha na pud napansin ang sports ug gina hatagan na nila suporta po (I’m happy because they are now giving attention and support to sports)," the Dabawenya boxer said.

According to the official Facebook page of the Davao del Sur Provincial Information Office (PIO), Petecio was presented with a plaque of recognition from the provincial government. The post further noted that Mr. and Mrs. Marc Cagas personally handed over a check from their funds to Petecio, along with a contribution from the provincial government.

As of press time, Petecio was in Digos City to buy her family a larger television set. She previously shared that her relatives and neighbors often watched her fights at her parents' home in Barangay Tuban, Sta. Cruz.

Petecio is scheduled to return to Manila on Wednesday, August 28, for other commitments.

She also received a hero’s welcome in Davao City, her birthplace, on August 21, 2024, and in Sta. Cruz, her family's current residence, on August 22, 2024. MLSA