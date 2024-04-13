Nesthy Petecio, top Filipino boxers in USA for training and tournament

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Colorado, USA, where she and fellow Paris 2024 Olympics-bound boxers Eumir Marcial and Aira Villegas are preparing for the 2024 USA Boxing International Invitational scheduled from April 16 to 20.

In a Facebook post on April 12, Petecio expressed her gratitude to those who sent private messages and posted on social media to greet her.

"Hindi ko na kayo mareplayan isa-isa kaya dito na ako mag thank you, really appreciated talaga mga champ (I can't reply to every one of you individually, so I am thanking you all here, I really appreciate your greetings)," she, who was nursing a fever, said.

A video uploaded by coach Mitchel Martinez showed the boxing team coaches, along with Marcial, Magno, Rogen Ladon, and Karina Picson, an official of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap), surprising Petecio with a birthday cake and singing her a birthday song.