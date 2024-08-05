Nesthy Petecio’s Olympic gold medal dream still alive at Paris 2024

(There's no stopping without the gold. Hopefully we get one)," said the 2019 Aiba women's world boxing champion Petecio in a One Sports interview aired via YouTube.

She also acknowledged the people behind her current success and God's perfect timing in everything.

"Di ko sya makakauha na sa akin lang. Of course si God laging andyan, ang pamilya ko. Besides dyan, coaches ko - sila yung umaalalay po sa amin. Kung wala po sila, wala yung guidance nila, maliban kay Lord at ng mga taong importante sa akin, kung wala ang mga coaches, di ko mararating kung saan po ako ngayon (I can't achieve this on my own. Of course, God is always there, my family. Besides that, my coaches - they are the ones who support us. Without them, without their guidance, except for the Lord and the people who are important to me, without the coaches, I would not have reached where I am today)," she said.