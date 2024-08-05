Nesthy Petecio’s Olympic gold medal dream still alive at Paris 2024

Davao City-born Nesthy Petecio is more determined than ever to win the coveted gold medal for the Philippines after delivering a masterclass in the ring, dominating Zichun Xu in their Paris 2024 Olympics women's 57kg quarterfinal boxing match at the North Paris Arena on Sunday night, August 4, 2024.
(There's no stopping without the gold. Hopefully we get one)," said the 2019 Aiba women's world boxing champion Petecio in a One Sports interview aired via YouTube.
She also acknowledged the people behind her current success and God's perfect timing in everything.
"Di ko sya makakauha na sa akin lang. Of course si God laging andyan, ang pamilya ko. Besides dyan, coaches ko - sila yung umaalalay po sa amin. Kung wala po sila, wala yung guidance nila, maliban kay Lord at ng mga taong importante sa akin, kung wala ang mga coaches, di ko mararating kung saan po ako ngayon (I can't achieve this on my own. Of course, God is always there, my family. Besides that, my coaches - they are the ones who support us. Without them, without their guidance, except for the Lord and the people who are important to me, without the coaches, I would not have reached where I am today)," she said.
The Dabawenya said that her opening bout loss in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 has taught her and the coaching staff valuable lessons, leading them to make necessary adjustments along with their national association, the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap).
(I believe in the things you want to get and the Lord didn't give them, he has a better purpose. This is the best purpose of the Lord)," Petecio said, pertaining to her securing a second Olympic medal.
She thanked her coaches, Abap chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and Abap chairman Ricky Vargas, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for supporting her request for individualized training with her brother Norlan Petecio and Davao City boxer Junmilardo Ogayre as her regular sparring partners.
"Sobra-sobrang laking tulong ng kapatid ko, kasama partner ko, nandito rin sila nanonood ng live. Si Junmilardo Ogayre at Norlan Petecio solid silang ka-sparring (My brother was very helpful, along with my partner, they are also here watching me live. Junmilardo Ogayre and Norlan Petecio are solid sparring partners)," Petecio added.
She also thanked the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), where she is a Petty Officer Second Class (PO2) personnel, and all Filipinos worldwide who have been watching her, fights even during unholy hours due to the six-hour time difference from Paris to the Philippines.
"Sa lahat ng kababayan po namin na nandito at lahat na nagppupuyat para mapanood ang mga laban ko, maraming salamat (To all our compatriots who are here and everyone who stays up to watch my fights, thank you very much)," she said.
In the semifinals, Petecio will face 20-year-old Szeremeta,who won a unanimous decision over Puerto Rico's Ashleyann Motta Lozada in the quarterfinals. The Polish fighter is an Olympic rookie with a gold medal won at the 2023 European U22 Championships. She qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics via the first World Qualifying Tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy in March 2023, securing a 3-2 split decision win over USA's Alyssa Mendoza. MLSA