Nesthy Petecio’s unyielding quest for an Olympic gold

NESTHY Petecio is determined to make her Olympic gold medal dream come true in Los Angeles in 2028, even if it means going through all the sacrifices again.

"Worth it man kaayo ang mga sakripisyo (The sacrifices are definitely worth it)," said the two-time Olympic medalist in an exclusive interview with SunStar Davao at the Club Lounge of Acacia Hotel Davao on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2024.

She reflected on the sacrifices she had to make, including rigorous training and being away from her family. Spending most of the past few years abroad, Petecio missed four Christmases with her loved ones.

She said, "Bago makuha atong pinakagusto kailangan gyud skaripisyo. Di man na nato makuha dayon kung pa chill chill lang ta, palingkod lingkod ra. Kung magsakripisyo kog usab, ingon ani gihapon ihatag na blessings ni Lord, after the sacrifices, why not diba? Nganong dili man nako buhaton? Dili lang man ni para sa akoang pamilya, para man sab sa bayan (Before we can get what we truly want, we must sacrifice. We won't achieve it if we just relax or sit back. If I have to sacrifice again, then the Lord will bless me in the same way after those sacrifices. So why not? Why wouldn't I do it? This isn't just for my family; it's also for our country)."

The 32-year-old Dabawenya reaffirmed her mantra, "Walang hinto, hangga't walang ginto (No stopping until I get the gold)" in the Olympics. She remains optimistic that boxing will be included in the LA 2028 Olympics, despite reports suggesting otherwise, as a new world boxing organization has been established.

Petecio shared that only a gold medal would complete her Olympic journey, as she already has a silver from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and a bronze from the Paris 2024 Olympics. She acknowledged that by the time she makes her final attempt at the Olympics, she will be 36 years old.

"Gumikan sa akong edad mas importante gyud ang recovery every laban na mas magdali na ma-adapt na recovery gyud sa dula. Dili ta same dati nga maski magkinulatahay sa dula dali ra maka recover akong lawas kay bata pa ko. Karon medyo bug-at na ang recovery sa akoa. Mao na akong natun-an sa akong journey sa Paris. Karon focus sa recovery kay nagka-edad ko (Because of my age, recovery becomes more crucial after every match. I need to adapt quickly to recover during the game. It's not the same as before; back then, even if I took hard hits, my body could recover easily because I was still young. Now, recovery feels much more demanding. That's what I've learned during my journey to the Paris Olympics. Now, I need to focus on recovery as I continue to age)," she said.

Despite the challenges and the doubts of others, Petecio remains confident in her abilities. She acknowledged that some detractors, including teammates and friends, believe she's too old to compete. However, she shrugs off the negativity, confident that God knows the good she's doing.

"Ginahimo nako sya para sa akong sarili, pamilya, ug para sa bayan, dili para sa ubang mga tao. Dili man nato ma-please tanang ubang tao, kasabot man ta ana daghan gyud sila'g maistorya, most especially wala sila kaila nimo. Kung tinuod lang tanang ginahimo nimo makita man unsay i-bless sa Ginoo, mao na pasagdan lang nako sila (I do it for myself, my family, and for the country—not for other people. We can't please everyone, and we know they'll always have something to say, especially those who don't know us. If what you're doing is genuine, the blessings from the Lord will be evident. That's why I choose to let them be)," she said.

Petecio is unfazed by those who doubt her, even those who suggest she should step aside for younger boxers. She emphasized that youth alone does not guarantee a spot in the Olympics, as one must go through a series of challenging world qualifying tournaments.

With over a decade of dedication and hard work in training, Petecio is confident she still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

After receiving a warm welcome from Dabawenyos in Davao City on Wednesday, August 21, she was also greeted with a hero’s welcome in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, on Thursday, August 22. MLSA

